Two Seminoles Honored After FSU Football's 38-7 Thrashing Of Virginia

Florida State quarterback Ashton Daniels and left guard André Otto are ACC Players of the Week, announced Monday as part of the conference’s weekly honors.

Daniels, a 5th Year from Buford, Georgia, completed 12 passes for 183 yards and rushed for 136 yards and a school-record five touchdowns in Florida State’s 38-7 win over Virginia. In addition to the school rushing touchdown record, he tied the FSU record for points in a game with 30, set a Doak Campbell Stadium rushing touchdown record and tied the ACC record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback.

He also became the first player since at least 1995 to have 180 passing yards, 130 rushing yards and score five touchdowns in a game.

READ MORE: FSU Football Lands Commitment From Talented Defender After Virginia Win

Trailing 7-0 after the first quarter, Daniels sparked the Seminoles to 38 consecutive points to close out the game. He scored on runs of 1, 3, 4, 6 and 81 yards, with his 81-yarder serving as the longest play of the season for FSU and the second-longest rush by a quarterback in program history. It is the seventh-longest run in FBS in 2026 and the longest against a Power 4 opponent.

For the season, Daniels ranks third nationally in both rushing touchdowns with nine and in passing yards per completion with 15.89. His nine touchdowns on the ground match the FSU single-season record for a quarterback.

Otto, a senior from Key West, spearheaded an offensive line that paved the way for Daniels and the Seminole rushing attack that had a season-high 281 rushing yards. Otto graded out with a 99 percent effort grade and 86 percent job grade with seven knockdown blocks, nine blocks that led to a touchdown or first down and he drew one penalty on Virginia’s defensive line.

Daniels is the fifth Seminole to earn Quarterback of the Week honors since the award was instituted in 2018, and the first since ACC Player of the Year Jordan Travis won it three times in 2023. Daniels also won the award as a junior at Stanford in 2024.

Otto earned his first ACC Player of the Week honor.

Florida State plays at Louisville Friday night at 7:00 p.m. The contest will be televised on ESPN.

*Release courtesy of Florida State Athletics

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news.