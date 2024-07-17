FSU Football Pre-Fall Camp Depth Chart Projections: Defense
Florida State is replacing multiple starters at every level of the defense this offseason. It's no easy task but the Seminoles have a solid foundation with a variety of returners and they will fill in the remainder of the gaps after one of the top transfer portal hauls.
The spring made it clear that this is a unit that FSU can lean on while the offense gels. Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller has a lot of pieces to work with. There's still some tinkering to do in certain areas but the early returns are that the Seminoles should field one of the top defenses in the country once again.
These are our predictions for how Florida State's depth chart on defense will shake out during the preseason.
Defensive End:
1. Patrick Payton, RS Jr.
2. Byron Turner Jr., RS Jr.
3. Jaden Jones, RS Jr.
Patrick Payton is slated to be Florida State's next star defensive end, following in the footsteps of Jermaine Johnson and Jared Verse. He's grown substantially over the past two seasons and looks primed for another jump this year after continuing to build up his frame.
That leaves Byron Turner Jr. as a primary backup - much like the scenario he was in last season. Turner Jr. has continued to take steps in the right direction during his time with the Seminoles. Becoming a quality rotational piece would be a nice arc for his career. Jaden Jones is also worth noting after he popped up throughout spring practice. There's no need to give up on him just yet.
Defensive Tackle:
1. Darrell Jackson, RS Jr.
2. Tomiwa Durojaiye, RS So./Daniel Lyons, RS So.
3. KJ Sampson, RS Fr.
Both starting defensive tackle spots are relatively set in stone with the duo of Darrell Jackson and Joshua Farmer. Jackson will finally play a massive role in the success of Florida State's defense after being limited by an NCAA waiver issue last year. He's got a ton of potential but has to put everything together from whistle to whistle more often.
The depth is a potential concern which isn't a surprise as the program replaces five scholarship defensive tackles from a year ago (Braden Fiske, Fabien Lovett, Dennis Briggs, Malcolm Ray, Ayobami Tifase). FSU hit the portal to find Tomiwa Durojaiye, who was originally expected to play defensive end. It seems like the Seminoles are going to have more of a use for him in the middle of the defense. Maybe he flexes outside in certain situations.
Lyons was fine during the spring but didn't necessarily take the big jump that we were hoping for. He should still be in the rotation as someone who can still improve. KJ Sampson is another name to watch here. His effort in practice was impressive and the former blue-chip prospect obviously has the talent to get into the mix.
Defensive Tackle:
1. Joshua Farmer, RS Jr.
2. Grady Kelly, RS Jr.
Farmer missed spring practice while trying to recover from the hand injury that limited him for most of the second half of last season. He's basically a lock to hold down a starting job for the second consecutive season. Farmer is a homegrown talent who has developed further each year. He could truly be elite in 2024 barring an injury.
Behind him, Grady Kelly projects to settle in as a reliable member of the rotation. Kelly was a starter at Colorado State for the last two years.
Defensive End:
1. Marvin Jones Jr., Jr.
2. Sione Lolohea, RS Sr.
3. Aaron Hester, RS So.
I originally projected Sione Lolohea to secure the starting job opposite of Patrick Payton prior to the spring. That all changed when Marvin Jones Jr. put together an impressive slate of spring practices and followed that up with a flashy performance in the showcase. He got better as things went on and it seems like he could end up being a pivotal piece for the Seminoles.
Lolohea is still going to play a ton as a member of the rotation. His power and physicality at the point of attack will be useful traits for Florida State. Aaron Hester is someone I'll be watching during the preseason following an impressive outing to conclude the spring where he was constantly around the ball. If he's finally over the injury woes that plagued him early in his career, Hester might find himself on the cusp of the rotation.
Linebacker:
1. Blake Nichelson, So.
2. Shawn Murphy, RS So./Cam Riley, RS Sr.
This is where I'm going to get a little crazy. One of the linebacker spots is obviously locked down by DJ Lundy but the other is still up for grabs. The competition is probably the biggest battle on the defensive side of the ball entering the preseason and there are a lot of contenders; redshirt senior Cam Riley, redshirt sophomore Shawn Murphy, redshirt sophomore Omar Graham Jr, sophomore Blake Nichelson, and sophomore Justin Cryer.
Each player has their respective strengths and weaknesses. I'm leaning towards a bit of a wild card pick in Nichelson, who defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and linebackers coach Randy Shannon raved about during the spring. Nichelson is ascending quickly and he's transformed his body this offseason.
Shawn Murphy and Cam Riley are going to give Nichelson a run for his money if the younger defender is going to win the job. Expect each of them to be heavily involved in the rotation as well with the potential to jump into the top spot on the depth chart.
Linebacker:
1. DJ Lundy, RS Sr.
2. Justin Cryer, So./Omar Graham Jr., RS So.
Lundy looks to be at his best ahead of his final season at the college level. He's in the best shape of his career and moving better than ever. Lundy also took on a big leadership role after deciding to return to Florida State. He's fully bought in and should be one of the top players on the defensive side of the ball.
Justin Cryer and Omar Graham Jr. will be competing for spots in the rotation. Cryer had some promising moments during spring practice and is continuing to grow. Graham Jr. is coming back from an offseason injury after effectively being the No. 4 linebacker last year. He's dealt with some ups and downs but the potential is still there for him to develop.
Cornerback:
1. Fentrell Cypress II, RS Sr.
2. Quindarrius Jones, So.
Cypress II has settled in with the Seminoles as he prepares for his second year with the program. He was better than a lot of people thought in 2023 and seems to have overcome the learning curve that came with playing in a new defensive scheme. Cypress II should be a solid starter and potential all-conference selection.
Jones is one of my favorite players in the defensive backfield with his mix of length, athleticism, ball skills, and competitiveness. He's got a bright future if he stays on the right track. Jones should enter the rotation this fall.
Cornerback:
1. Azareye'h Thomas, Jr.
2. Ja'Bril Rawls, RS Fr.
Thomas made it clear that he's ready to be the next star defensive back at Florida State with his performance in spring practice. He was on lockdown mode on the field while doing his part on the sidelines to foster team chemistry and help younger players grow. This is the 'money year' for Thomas.
Behind him, depth is quite young as redshirt freshman Ja'Bril Rawls projects to Thomas's primary backup. Rawls led FSU's defense in turnovers forced (5) during spring practice. His instincts and athleticism should help out early while he takes on a big role for the first time in his young career.
Charles Lester III and Cai Bates are some other names to note in this spot.
Nickel Cornerback:
1. Earl Little Jr., RS So.
2. Kevin Knowles, RS Sr./ Edwin Joseph, RS Fr.
The competition for the starting spot at nickel effectively took place in the spring with Alabama transfer Earl Little Jr. and redshirt senior Greedy Vance duking it out. Little Jr. ended up quickly acclimating to the Seminoles which led to Vance, who had a strong spring in his own right, to transfer to USC. The coaching staff believes Little Jr. is primed for a resurgence based on how touted of a prospect he was out of high school.
Kevin Knowles is a veteran who has played cornerback and safety at Florida State. He struggled in his transition to the back end last year and will probably be back at cornerback after missing the spring with an injury. Joseph made a few splashes in practice earlier this year while working his way back from a shoulder injury that limited him for most of his freshman year.
Buck Safety:
1. Shyheim Brown, RS Jr.
2. Ashlynd Barker, RS So.
3. KJ Kirkland, RS Fr.
Shyheim Brown has a starting spot secured in Florida State's defense for the second straight year. He's continued to grow over the past three seasons and there is still another level that he could potentially reach. Brown is one of the leaders on the field and in the locker room. If he continues to further his game, watch out for a breakout campaign. He could potentially be an all-conference and an all-American selection.
Barker is a reliable depth piece who isn't afraid to lay the wood. He fits into Florida State's culture and is a hard worker. Barker has added weight and looked even better in the spring. Kirkland was limited by injuries last year but still has a lot of potential with his length and ability to move. His best football is ahead of him.
Safety:
1. Conrad Hussey, So./Davonte Brown, RS Sr.
2. Omarion Cooper, Sr.
This is one of the tougher positions to project at this time as Conrad Hussey and Davonte Brown are neck-and-neck for the job entering the preseason. Hussey brings a higher ceiling to the defense if he reaches his potential but Brown has a higher floor and is less prone to make mistakes due to his wealth of experience. The battle will rage on over the next few weeks. Hussey forced a lot of turnovers during spring practice but he needs to be more consistent overall to prove he's ready for the top spot. Brown actually started for the defense during the spring showcase.
Outside of that, this could be the spot where Omarion Cooper contributes to the program after arriving back in Tallahassee following one year at Colorado. Cooper was transitioning to safety before transferring from Florida State. He also has experience at the outside cornerback spot which is another position where the Seminoles could use a veteran with a lot of youth in play in 2024.
