Which FSU Football defensive back is showing out early this spring?
The Florida State Seminoles are coming off their first scrimmage of spring as they gear up for the 2025 season. The first scrimmage can show a lot about the players on the roster as they install their base schemes, and a few players on defense have stood out in their coach's eyes.
FSU defensive back Earl Little, Jr. was one of the impact players of Saturday's scrimmage, even taking an interception to the house from the opposing red zone. FSU defensive coordinator Tony White singled Little Jr. out to the media after the contest, saying that he's made some of the biggest plays, not just during the scrimmage, but that he has been making them all spring camp.
"Earl was the one who intercepted the ball and ran it back for six. But like, like, Earl has made some of the biggest hits and some of the best plays all camp." White said. "You mean, like, he is HIM. I mean, he is truly HIM back there. And it's fun to watch the things you can do with him."
Little Jr. played in 12 games last season, mostly in a reserve role and on special teams, and was named Special Teams Newcomer of the Year after transferring in from Alabama. He totaled 15 tackles, one tackle for loss, and a sack, but his improvement under the new coaching staff has inspired his teammates. White explained that when players like defensive backs Ja'Bril Rawls and Quindarrius Jones see Little Jr.'s progression, it has swept across the defensive backs room.
"I think the more Earl makes plays, the more Jabril sees that and is starting to let loose himself," White continued. "And then the more Earl makes plays, the more Jabril is making plays, the more Q is starting to believe and make plays. So, that belief is like hitting on every one of them like that, you know what I mean?"
The belief in their teammates and themselves has definitely swept the locker room, and the entire coaching staff has been high on the defense this spring.
"It's just a belief in what we're doing and how we're doing it, and then using valuable teaching moments to say, 'This is why.' Like, this is why right here. Because when they believe, like, they move different," White said. "Like, they just—they believe. They move faster. They see the game. They start jumping balls. They start yelling out plays."
With a home-and-home season opener against Alabama looming on August 30, continuing to inspire that belief in his defense will be a top priority for White during his first season coaching the Florida State defense.
