FSU football staffer hired as Mississippi State's next defensive coordinator

The Florida State Seminoles are expected to undergo plenty of changes for the second straight offseason as head coach Mike Norvell is evaluating his coaching staff and roster.

There have already been a few early moves as FSU fired third-year defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. The Seminoles also saw redshirt freshman linebacker Jayden Parrish and true freshman defensive end LaJesse Harrold enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The action is just beginning as there will be plenty of activity over the next six weeks.

FSU Senior Defensive Analyst Hired As DC By Mississippi State

On Saturday, Mississippi State named Florida State senior defensive analyst Zach Arnett as its next defensive coordinator. Arnett returns to the Bulldogs following a previous stint as defensive coordinator (2020-22) and head coach (2023). He spent the 2024 season as an analyst at Ole Miss before his short stint with the Seminoles.

Arnett made his way to FSU largely because of his relationship with defensive coordinator Tony White. The two worked together at San Diego State from 2011-17, when White was the cornerbacks coach, and Arnett climbed his way up from graduate assistant to linebackers coach.

There was some thought that Arnett could become Florida State's linebackers coach if the program moved on from longtime position coach and special teams coordinator, John Papuchis. Instead, Arnett earned a coordinator job in the SEC, where he'll work with Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby for the first time.

Arnett produced three top-5 defenses during his last run with the Bulldogs.

Regardless, Surtain Sr. and Arnett are gone. More changes are surely to follow.

Florida State finished No. 29 in total defense (328.8 yards allowed per game) and tied for No. 43 in scoring defense (22 points allowed per game) during the 2025 season. The Seminoles allowed 30.4 points per game over their seven losses.

