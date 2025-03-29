Duce Robinson came to Florida State to be one of the best WRs in the country
Wide receiver transfer Duce Robinson (USC) spoke to the media following Florida State's fifth practice of the spring season.
READ MORE: FSU Football’s 2025 success hinges on this Mike Norvell offseason hire
During the media availability, Robinson shared that the coaching staff is confident that he could be one of the best players in the country.
When asked about being held to the high expectations of the Seminole standard, Robinson was grateful.
"It means the world. I wouldn't have it any other way. When I was being recruited here, [Coach Norvell] told me, 'Don't come here unless you're ready to be your best' and he's gonna push me to be my best, and he's really lived true to that."
Robinson continued, mentioning that Norvell's approach is always the same through the good and bad days.
"He's an extremely genuine person. And everything he said is held true, good, bad, indifferent, it's been great because I know that's what it's going to take to get the best out of me. And that's what I want. So, I've really been trying to embrace his coaching and take what he's said to heart."
Furthermore, when asked about the experience of being held to a national standard, Robinson said he loves it.
"It's definitely an interesting experience, It's being held to a really high standard, which I love, because I try to hold myself to a really high standard. And so surrounding myself with people who also want that for me only makes me elevate myself."
Moreover, Robinson was questioned about what specific skill he wanted to become more consistent in. He responded by saying he believes his best trait is being able to "finish" in everything he does.
"I think consistency is something that every great player needs. I think the biggest part of being a receiver is finishing, so I'm just pushing myself to finish every single play and be the best version of myself with every single play and not necessarily dip below that on every single play. I think that's the main part of consistency that I need to work on, but just being an overall consistent receiver."
The Florida State Seminoles will open their season against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Aug. 30 in Tallahassee.
READ MORE: Former FSU defensive tackle projected to be drafted by the Houston Texans
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok