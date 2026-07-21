2026 NBA Summer League Wrap-Up: How Former Florida State Stars Performed

For roughly the last two weeks, basketball has taken over Las Vegas, with the 2026 NBA Summer League bringing plenty of excitement to the Sin City.

The Florida State Seminoles have sent multiple players to the league over the last few years, including Lajae Jones, who was drafted by the Golden State Warriors in the second round last month.

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Jones was one of six former Seminoles who put their talents on display. He played well as the Warriors ultimately won the summer league championship.

Let's take a look at how the garnet and gold represented out in Las Vegas.

Lajae Jones, Golden State Warriors

West All-Stars Florida State Lajae Jones (20) goes in to dunk the ball Friday, April 3, 2026, during the Reese's DI College All-Stars game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jones saw action in all six of Golden State's exhibitions, averaging 8.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. He also racked up seven combined blocks or steals. Jones shot 48.9% from the field, 31.2% from the three-point line, and 77.7% from the charity stripe.

The No. 54 overall pick scored 10+ points in four games. Considering his performance, Jones appears to be on his way to earning a two-way deal, where he'll be able to split time between the main club and G-League while learning from veterans such as Steph Curry and Al Horford.

Robert McCray V, Los Angeles Lakers

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Robert McCray V. (6) during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McCray V wasn't drafted but signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Lakers ahead of summer league. Florida State's leading scorer didn't see much action.

Los Angeles chose not to play McCray V in four of its five games. In his lone appearance against the Chicago Bulls, McCray V earned just two minutes, hitting his lone three-point attempt.

McCray V's best path at this point appears to be the G-League or overseas.

Chauncey Wiggins, Boston Celtics

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles forward Chauncey Wiggins (7) reacts after scoring in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wiggins earned a summer league deal with the Boston Celtics following one year at Florida State. He didn't play often, with the Celtics deferring to their draft picks and other young players.

In three appearances, Wiggins averaged 3.0 points and 2.0 rebounds over 7.6 minutes per game. He shot 37.5% from the field, 50% from three-point range, and 0% from the charity stripe.

Boston might keep Wiggins around on its G-League team, depending on other moves.

Jamir Watkins, Washington Wizards

Mar 14, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jamir Watkins (5) attempts a free throw against the Boston Celtics during the first half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wizards retained Watkins on a two-way deal after declining his team option earlier this offseason. His spot with the franchise is relatively secure going into year two.

Watkins started in Washington's first game against the Utah Jazz, registering 2 points, 4 rebounds, and a steal over 20 minutes. Unfortunately, he tweaked his knee in the victory, forcing him to the sidelines for the final four contests.

Barring the ailment being worse than expected, Watkins should be ready to go for training camp.

Darin Green Jr., Dallas Mavericks

Jan 13, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Darin Green Jr. (22) gestures to his teammates in the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Green Jr. was one of the unexpected surprises in Las Vegas, becoming a steady piece for the Mavericks. After not appearing in the first game, he proceeded to score 18+ points in three of the final four exhibitions.

The highlights included a blistering 54.8% from three-point range, connecting on 17 of his 31 attempts from distance. Green Jr. averaged 15.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 0.5 steals in 18.8 minutes per game.

In the finale against the New York Knicks, Green Jr. tied for the most points in the game, putting up 21 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, and 6 triples.

Green Jr. spent the 2025-26 season in the Israeli Basketball Premier League. His. consistent shooting could get him a look with the Mavericks during training camp, with a spot on their G-League team as a likely destination, if he wants to be back stateside.

John Butler, Milwaukee Bucks

Feb 15, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles forward John Butler (22) intimidates an opponent during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Butler played for the Milwaukee Bucks this summer after suiting up for their G-League team last season. While he saw action in all five games, he was only on the court for 10+ mins once.

In that win over the Philadelphia 76ers, Butler put up 10 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal, and 2 blocks in 10 minutes. He shot 3/3 from the field and 2/2 from three-point territory.

After toiling away in the G-League for the last four years, Butler still needs time to develop.

Which Former Florida State Standouts Are In The NBA?

G Terance Mann, Brooklyn Nets

F Patrick Williams, Chicago Bulls

F Lajae Jones, Golden State Warriors

G Devin Vassell, San Antonio Spurs

F Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

F Jamir Watkins, Washington Wizards

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