Arizona Cardinals Pro Bowl Running Back Welcomes Addition Of Trey Benson
Former Florida State star running back Trey Benson turned heads during his two seasons in Tallahassee with his explosive playmaking ability and physical running, which helped the 'Noles take home an ACC title in 2023. He rushed for 906 yards and 14 touchdowns as a redshirt junior, adding another 227 yards through the air and a score before being selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the 66th pick overall in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Cardinals have progressed through rookie mini-camp and multiple OTAs. Benson is already being noticed by Pro Bowl running back James Conner for the same work ethic that helped him become the feature back for the Seminoles.
"Trey Benson? Ah, man, Trey is awesome, man. He's like a sponge. He wants to learn everything. He's asking questions. He's showing up to work every day," Conner said during a recent interview. "He's got a great work ethic and, as an addition to the room, he's gonna help us a ton this year. He's a big, physical back but he's got speed, obviously, too. It's a beautiful combination of what he can bring to the table and, yeah, we're gonna ride this year."
Benson walked into a perfect situation with the Cardinals, with the opportunity to learn from a veteran two-time Pro Bowler in Conner, who is coming up on his eighth season in the NFL. Conner is on a three-year contract after rushing for over 1,000 yards a season ago.
The 6'0", 216-pound Greenville, MS, native became the first FSU player with an 80-yard touchdown catch and an 80-yard touchdown rush, and he tied the program record with three 80-yard touchdowns during his career at FSU. All in all, he had 2,267 yards from scrimmage and 24 touchdowns at FSU.
