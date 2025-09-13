Panthers vs. Cardinals Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 2
The Carolina Panthers’ defense was torched in Week 1, a troubling sign for a team that allowed the most points in the NFL in the 2024 season.
For bettors, it could be a gold mine for player props in the Panthers’ matchup with Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. Murray made fantasy players and prop bettors happy in Week 1 by tossing a touchdown to Marvin Harrison Jr. in a win over the New Orleans Saints.
This could be a high-scoring game if the Carolina defense struggles again, and I’m eyeing a few plays for this battle between two intriguing young quarterbacks in Murray and Bryce Young.
Let’s dive not the best props and anytime touchdown scorer picks for this Week 2 matchup.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Cardinals
- James Conner Anytime TD (-145)
- Trey McBride OVER 60.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
- Bryce Young OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-127)
James Conner Anytime TD (-145)
It’s hard to find a better matchup for Cardinals running back James Conner, who found the end zone through the air in Week 1.
Conner had 12 carries and four receptions in Week 1 while playing over 65 percent of the snaps for Arizona. That’s a pretty solid workload, and I expect him to lead the backfield in touches in Week 2.
The Panthers allowed 6.3 yards per carry, 200 rushing yards and a rushing score to the Jaguars in Week 1. This is a great spot for Conner and Trey Benson to really get Arizona’s offense moving on the ground.
Trey McBride OVER 60.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
Even though Murray didn’t throw for 200 yards in Week 1, Trey McBride was targeted nine times and brought in six passes for 61 yards.
Last season, McBride had over 60.5 receiving yards in 10 of his 16 appearances, and he saw 147 targets from Murray.
Now, he gets to take on a Carolina defense that is one of the worst in the NFL, allowing 6.0 yards per play and 26 points in Week 1.
I love this prop for McBride, who is a threat to see double-digit targets every week.
Bryce Young OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-127)
Bryce Young has played 31 games (29 starts) at the NFL level, and he’s been picked off 21 times.
Young struggled in Week 1 against Jacksonville, completing just 51.4 percent of his passes while throwing two picks in a 26-10 loss.
While Arizona didn’t pick off Spencer Rattler in Week 1, I wouldn't be surprised if it gets a pick against Young, especially if Carolina ends up trailing again in this game. There’s a chance Young is asked to throw the ball a ton down the stretch, and he even had a pick called back in Week 1, meaning it could have been an even worse day.
This is a pretty easy price to lay for the former No. 1 pick to throw an interception.
