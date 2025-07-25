Thomas Castellanos makes bold claim about FSU’s offense
The precedent set by Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston in 2013 marked a record year for the Florida State Seminoles as they went on to win the BCS National Championship. Their 723 points set a record for the most points scored in a single season by an FBS team at the time. As the adage goes, records are made to be broken, and in 2019, LSU surpassed that by three with 726.
Now, what’s the outlook for the 2025 Seminoles? Head coach Mike Norvell, known for his high-powered offense, enters his sixth season with a revamped coaching staff and roster. He has the potential to repeat the success of his 2023 ACC Championship team, but it all begins under center with Thomas Castellanos.
FSU's potential for a Heisman contender under center this year remains uncertain, but Castellanos is no stranger to the limelight. The Waycross, Georgia, native first generated buzz with his confident remarks about Florida State's season opener against Alabama, and he made waves again during the ACC Kickoff, sharing his belief in what the 2025 team can accomplish.
"Its [the offense's] max potential? 40 points a game," Castellanos said. "If we do what we need to do and execute, and be one accord, play fast how we need to, I think it can be 40 points a game at its best.”
Castellanos has the acumen to back up his claims. He transferred to Florida State after two seasons at Boston College and one year at UCF. He had 20 starts for BC during the 2023-24 seasons, completing 288 of 491 passes for 3,614 yards and 33 touchdowns. He also contributed 1,307 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, becoming the first player in Boston College history to record 2,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a single season.
With Castellanos at the helm, Florida State’s offense has the tools to be one of the most explosive in the nation. As the Seminoles continue to build under Norvell’s leadership, the expectations for 2025 are sky-high. It’s a new era in Tallahassee, and if he can live up to his potential, FSU could be poised for another run at greatness.
