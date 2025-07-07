Brooklyn Nets make announcement on former FSU basketball star
The NBA offseason is officially underway. The NBA Draft occurred about two weeks ago, with FSU star Jamir Watkins going to the Washington Wizards, becoming Leonard Hamilton's final draft pick. Although free agency opened last week, and trades have been announced, nothing could become official until July 6th.
One of the moves that happened was a three-team trade between the Boston Celtics, Atlanta Hawks, and Brooklyn Nets. The Celtics desperately needed to shed salary, as their tax penalties were more than their actual salary cap.
To do that, the Celtics sent Kristaps Porzingis and a second-round pick to the Hawks, the Hawks sent Georges Niang to Boston, but to help offload salary, they sent former Florida State star Terance Mann and a 2025 first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets, who were the only team in the NBA with salary cap space.
The trade sends Mann to his third team this year, as he started on the LA Clippers, but they shipped him to the Hawks at last season's trade deadline to bring in Bogdan Bogdanovic. Mann signed a three-year, $46 million extension with the Clippers before last season, and that contract doesn't have the greatest value around the NBA, especially in an NBA where every team has to watch every dollar they spend.
Mann is now back in the city where he was born, as he said soon after the trade that he was born in a Brooklyn hospital. He is also the oldest player on the Nets' roster, and he's only 29 years old. The next oldest player is Michael Porter Jr., who is 27, and the two played against each other in the 2018 NCAA Tournament when Porter was at Missouri.
