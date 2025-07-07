Nole Gameday

Which Florida State Seminoles football players are the fastest in EA Sports College Football 26?

The Seminoles have 17 players with 90+ speed on their roster, including one with a 95 rating.

Dustin Lewis

Sep 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Jaylin Lucas (13) runs the ball during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Sep 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Jaylin Lucas (13) runs the ball during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

Turn on your console of choice and start warming up the joysticks. It's time to kick off the action in the virtual world with College Football 26 hitting the shelves to begin the week.

The popular video game is back for the second straight year. Florida State's roster looks a lot different after plenty of changes this offseason.

READ MORE: Florida State reels in one of the top recruits of Mike Norvell era in five-star CB Chauncey Kennon

Speed is always an important attribute to have in a video game. It just makes things fun when you can create big plays at the drop of a hat and run up the score against the Florida Gators or Miami Hurricanes.

The Seminoles have 16 real-life players (and one virtually generated player) that possess a 90+ speed rating. Who are the fastest players on Florida State's roster in College Football 26?

Note: WR Micahi Danzy, WR Elijah Moore, TE Landen Thomas, RB Ousmane Kromah were among the players who didn't factor into the list because they aren't included in the release of the game.

— Squirrel White, Wide Receiver

Speed Rating: 95

— Caziah Holmes, Running Back

Speed Rating: 94

— Camdon Frier, Wide Receiver

Speed Rating: 94

— Gavin Sawchuk, Running Back

Speed Rating: 92

— Jaylin Lucas, Running Back

Speed Rating: 92

— Jeremiah Wilson, Cornerback

Speed Rating: 91

— Adrian Webster, Running Back (computer generated player)

Speed Rating: 91

— Cai Bates, Cornerback

Speed Rating: 91

— Lawayne McCoy, Wide Receiver

Speed Rating: 91

— Conrad Hussey, Safety

Speed Rating: 91

— Earl Little Jr., Safety

Speed Rating: 91

— Gavin Blackwell, Wide Receiver

Speed Rating: 91

— Tommy Castellanos, Quarterback

Speed Rating: 90

— Kam Davis, Running Back

Speed Rating: 90

— Edwin Joseph, Cornerback

Speed Rating: 90

— Jarvis Boatwright Jr., Safety

Speed Rating: 90

— BJ Gibson, Wide Receiver

Speed Rating: 90

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles football projected to face Group of Five opponent in bowl forecast

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football