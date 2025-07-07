Which Florida State Seminoles football players are the fastest in EA Sports College Football 26?
Turn on your console of choice and start warming up the joysticks. It's time to kick off the action in the virtual world with College Football 26 hitting the shelves to begin the week.
The popular video game is back for the second straight year. Florida State's roster looks a lot different after plenty of changes this offseason.
Speed is always an important attribute to have in a video game. It just makes things fun when you can create big plays at the drop of a hat and run up the score against the Florida Gators or Miami Hurricanes.
The Seminoles have 16 real-life players (and one virtually generated player) that possess a 90+ speed rating. Who are the fastest players on Florida State's roster in College Football 26?
Note: WR Micahi Danzy, WR Elijah Moore, TE Landen Thomas, RB Ousmane Kromah were among the players who didn't factor into the list because they aren't included in the release of the game.
— Squirrel White, Wide Receiver
Speed Rating: 95
— Caziah Holmes, Running Back
Speed Rating: 94
— Camdon Frier, Wide Receiver
Speed Rating: 94
— Gavin Sawchuk, Running Back
Speed Rating: 92
— Jaylin Lucas, Running Back
Speed Rating: 92
— Jeremiah Wilson, Cornerback
Speed Rating: 91
— Adrian Webster, Running Back (computer generated player)
Speed Rating: 91
— Cai Bates, Cornerback
Speed Rating: 91
— Lawayne McCoy, Wide Receiver
Speed Rating: 91
— Conrad Hussey, Safety
Speed Rating: 91
— Earl Little Jr., Safety
Speed Rating: 91
— Gavin Blackwell, Wide Receiver
Speed Rating: 91
— Tommy Castellanos, Quarterback
Speed Rating: 90
— Kam Davis, Running Back
Speed Rating: 90
— Edwin Joseph, Cornerback
Speed Rating: 90
— Jarvis Boatwright Jr., Safety
Speed Rating: 90
— BJ Gibson, Wide Receiver
Speed Rating: 90
