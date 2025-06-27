Washington Wizards Select FSU Basketball star Jamir Watkins in 2025 NBA Draft
The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft came and went on Wednesday night without Florida State basketball star Jamir Watkins hearing his name called. That wasn't a huge surprise, as he was projected to be a second-round pick due to his age and disappointing three-point shooting numbers.
The second round occurred on Thursday night, as the NBA Draft is now split over two days. Watkins was projected to go somewhere in the late 30s or 40s, as a number of teams in that range brought Watkins in for a workout.
Jamir Watkins ended up being selected 43rd overall by the Washington Wizards. He'll have a good chance of earning a standard NBA contract since a lot of teams are strapped for cash and need cheap players on the roster, like second-round picks.
Washington is a team that has a mix of good veterans like Khris Middleton and CJ McCollum, but it is a really young team that only went 18-64 last season. They're a long way away from contending, but Watkins should be able to contribute for them.
The pick was initially owned by the Utah Jazz, but it was traded to the Washington Wizards.
Watkins was a standout at Florida State for two seasons after starting his career at VCU. He averaged 17.0 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 2.6 APG, and 1.6 SPG in his time in Tallahassee, making the All-ACC Second Team in his final season. He'll be able to carve out a role with his on-ball defense and ability to get to the free-throw line immediately. If the three-point shot ever develops, he could have a solid NBA career because he has the frame every NBA team wants.
Jamir Watkins becomes Leonard Hamilton's 18th and final NBA draft pick from his tenure as FSU's head coach. And it's fitting that he goes to the only NBA franchise that Leonard Hamilton coached for. The Seminoles hadn't had someone selected since the 2021 Draft, when Scottie Barnes, Balsa Koprvica, and Rai'Quan Gray were all selected.
