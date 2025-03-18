New York Jets rising star, Florida State All-American announces promising injury news
The New York Jets are making plenty of changes this offseason after hiring new head coach Aaron Glenn. The Jets moved on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams but there is still talent remaining within the organization.
One of the rising stars in New York is outside linebacker Jermaine Johnson II, who had his third season cut short following an Achilles injury in the second game of the year. Since then, Johnson II jumped headfirst into the rehab process and has been making strides in the months since being carted off the field.
Johnson II is getting closer and closer to full strength. He shared an update on his recovery on Monday, letting his supporters and Jets fan know that he's almost 100%.
"Ya boy almost back," Johnson wrote on Twitter.
This would be big for the Jets considering the type of impact that Johnson II has proven he can make at the professional level. Originally selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Johnson has appeared in 33 games and made 19 starts in New York. He's totaled 88 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, ten sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, seven pass deflections, and an interception that he returned 37 yards for a touchdown.
Reflecting on Jermaine Johnson II's Career at Florida State
Prior to his time in the NFL, Johnson II had a well-traveled college career that included stops at Independence Community College and Georgia before transferring to Florida State in 2021. Though he spent just one season with the Seminoles, Johnson II made a major impact on the field and in the locker room, along with helping build the culture that head coach Mike Norvell instilled in Tallahassee.
Johnson II totaled 70 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, two pass deflections, and a fumble that he returned for a touchdown. He was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year after leading the conference in sacks and tackles for loss.
The Minnesota native saved his best performances for the most important games. Johnson II recorded seven tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, and a forced fumble in Florida State's 31-28 victory against Miami. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Seminoles in the rivalry.
Johnson II went on to be selected as an All-American by multiple publications, earning him a brick in his honor that still sits outside the Moore Athletic Center. He's continued to be a familiar face in Tallahassee and holds the appreciation of the fanbase for giving them highlight moments during tough times.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns *free agent
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders *free agent
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
