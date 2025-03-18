Nole Gameday

New York Jets rising star, Florida State All-American announces promising injury news

The former Seminole is hoping to get back on the field in the near future.

Dustin Lewis

New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson (11) exits the field after an injury during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024.
New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson (11) exits the field after an injury during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets are making plenty of changes this offseason after hiring new head coach Aaron Glenn. The Jets moved on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams but there is still talent remaining within the organization.

One of the rising stars in New York is outside linebacker Jermaine Johnson II, who had his third season cut short following an Achilles injury in the second game of the year. Since then, Johnson II jumped headfirst into the rehab process and has been making strides in the months since being carted off the field.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell reveals thoughts on FSU Football ahead of spring camp

Johnson II is getting closer and closer to full strength. He shared an update on his recovery on Monday, letting his supporters and Jets fan know that he's almost 100%.

"Ya boy almost back," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

This would be big for the Jets considering the type of impact that Johnson II has proven he can make at the professional level. Originally selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Johnson has appeared in 33 games and made 19 starts in New York. He's totaled 88 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, ten sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, seven pass deflections, and an interception that he returned 37 yards for a touchdown.

Reflecting on Jermaine Johnson II's Career at Florida State

Prior to his time in the NFL, Johnson II had a well-traveled college career that included stops at Independence Community College and Georgia before transferring to Florida State in 2021. Though he spent just one season with the Seminoles, Johnson II made a major impact on the field and in the locker room, along with helping build the culture that head coach Mike Norvell instilled in Tallahassee.

Jermaine Johnson II
Jul 22, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive end Jermaine Johnson II speaks to the media during the ACC Kickoff at The Westin Charlotte. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Johnson II totaled 70 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, two pass deflections, and a fumble that he returned for a touchdown. He was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year after leading the conference in sacks and tackles for loss.

The Minnesota native saved his best performances for the most important games. Johnson II recorded seven tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, and a forced fumble in Florida State's 31-28 victory against Miami. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Seminoles in the rivalry.

Johnson II went on to be selected as an All-American by multiple publications, earning him a brick in his honor that still sits outside the Moore Athletic Center. He's continued to be a familiar face in Tallahassee and holds the appreciation of the fanbase for giving them highlight moments during tough times.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns *free agent

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders *free agent

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

ADVERTISING

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

READ MORE: Florida Gators QB takes shot at FSU Football’s stadium atmosphere

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

  FSU Football spring tight end preview: rebuilt room isn't lacking in talent

 ESPN’s Paul Finebaum bashes FSU, Clemson in conference realignment debate

 Salary terms, contract details revealed for new FSU Basketball head coach Luke Loucks

 Transfer defensive lineman hints at injury ahead of FSU Football’s spring camp

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles in the Pros