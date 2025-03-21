FSU Football's DL leaning on veteran front as the 'Noles charge into spring
Florida State wrapped up practice No. 2 of spring camp and is headed into an "off-day" to watch the film ahead of putting on their first padded practice on Saturday.
Pre-season performance has spawned a lot of talk about the underclassmen, but some of the more experienced players on the roster have also stood out. Redshirt senior Darrell Jackson, Jr., who is entering his third year with the program, has seemingly led the way through FSU's Tour of Duty. Four-star Nebraska transfer James Williams continues to help the new defensive scheme under defensive coordinator Tony White and defensive line coach Terrance Knighton.
"I think both those guys, you know, you feel their ownership, and that's an important word, but it's also, the actions that come with that," head coach Mike Norvell said to the media on Thursday. "You know, for what they want it to look like, what they know it needs to be. Those are two guys that you challenge in the room because they both have experience, and I think they have high ceilings in what this next year can be. It's about going out every day and working to be the example for what we want this defensive line, what we want the defense, and then, ultimately, what we want this football team to look like."
Jackson recorded 32 tackles, four tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one pass breakup and one forced fumble last season and will undoubtably land on NFL scouts' radar again as he enters his final season of eligibility. He declared early for the 2024 NFL Draft but decided to come back to increase his stock at the next level.
Jackson's new position coach has raved about him, and Norvell was adamant that if he chose to stay at FSU, he would accept nothing less than Jackson becoming a top-10 draft pick.
"When Darrell Jackson was going through the decision, you know, he declared early, and, you know, he made the choice to come back. And I told him, 'You better not even think about coming back unless you plan on being a top 10 pick.' But that's going to be the expectation," Norvell continued. "Now you got to go live it, you got to go do it."
Williams tallied 14 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks, finishing second on a dominant Nebraska defense in sacks despite logging just 188 snaps off the bench. He graded out with a pass-rushing grade of 80.5 per PFF.com which would've ranked him as the highest among all defensive linemen on FSU’s 2024 roster.
Florida State's defensive line needs leaders like both Jackson and Williams if they want to have the defensive success that they had on their 2023 ACC Championship Team. The tandem has already shown signs this season, in Norvell's eyes, of being that inspiration that was seemingly lost in 2024.
"It's the inspiration to others by the consistency of what they're willing to give, and, you know, I think they've done a really good job in that the first couple of days, still trying to take advantage of any opportunity."
Norvell's full interview can be seen below.
