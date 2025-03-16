FSU Football has something to prove—and it starts with Alabama
Spring camp is right around the corner, and that can mean only one thing: College football is headed over the horizon, and the Florida State Seminoles have a lot to prove in 2025.
FSU kicks off its season with the blockbuster start of a home-and-home against Alabama on August 30, followed by East Texas A&M and Kent State before a road game against Virginia on September 26 and a surprisingly early showdown against the Miami Hurricanes to start the month of October.
One of the major questions entering the 2025 season will be whether the Noles can rebound from their lackluster 2-10 season, which included a complete change of guard and coaching staff in 2024.
So, where are the Seminoles projected to land after all of this? Vegas currently has Florida State set to win 7.5 games, but the season opener against the Crimson Tide will give a significant glimpse into the outlook for what is in store for Mike Norvell and the garnet and gold.
Draftkings.com currently has Alabama favored by 9.5 points under second-year head coach Kalen DeBoer, who is coming off of a sixth-place finish in the SEC with a 9-4 record.
If there is any time to strike when the iron is hot for Norvell, a win on that warm night inside Doak Campbell Stadium this fall would give the boosters, fans, and FSU faithful all they need to buy back in. This is not to say it is a boom or bust moment, but a change in the tides is needed, and the pieces could line up in Florida State's favor.
Alabama will be breaking in a new quarterback (presumably former 5-star Ty Simpson), and DeBoer will still be dotting his I's and crossing his T's in the midst of a rabid fan base in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Conversely, Florida State has a new offensive and defensive coordinator and three new position coaches and will be relying on the talent of Boston College transfer quarterback Thomas Castellanos to lead the way alongside some of the top transfers available in the offseason.
Both teams went heavy in the NCAA transfer portal with 'Bama landing the No. 20 transfer class and FSU coming in at No. 7.
The last time FSU beat Alabama was a 21-14 victory in Jacksonville in 2007. The last time the two teams met seemingly ended the Jimbo Fisher era with the injury of quarterback Deondre Francois. However, it is debatable how checked in Fisher was prior to the 2017 season.
Still, there is a long road ahead for the Seminoles to regain ACC supremacy, but a win against the Tide would do wonders and breathe some new light after a season most would like to forget.
Norvell has proven to take down some of the top teams in the SEC, so mark your calendars because the matchup between FSU and Alabama under the lights won't be one to miss.
