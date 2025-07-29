FSU football standout running back signs with New York Jets
NFL training camps are entering their second week. There are plenty of former Florida State standouts around the league vying for their opportunities to make 53-man rosters or practice squads.
Now, it's time to add another familiar name into the fold.
On Tuesday, the New York Jets announced the signing of former Florida State running back and undrafted free agent, Lawrance Toafili. After not being selected during the 2025 NFL Draft, Toafili participated in New York's rookie minicamp but the franchise chose not to retain him at the time.
Last season, Toafili led the Seminoles with 109 carries for 456 yards with three touchdowns. He added 25 catches for 215 yards.
Toafili becomes the sixth running back on the Jets' roster, joining Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, Isaiah Davis, Kene Nwangwu, and Donovan Edwards.
The Florida native signed with the Seminoles in 2020 as a member of Mike Norvell's inaugural recruiting class. He jumped onto the scene as a true freshman, averaging 9.6 yards per attempt and scoring two touchdowns.
Toafili was at his best during Florida State's back-to-back double-digit win seasons in 2022-23. During those two years, he rushed 162 times for 920 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 45 catches for 454 yards and two more scores. Toafili was named the 2023 ACC Championship MVP after scoring the only touchdown in FSU's victory over Louisville.
Though he didn't help his stock with a 4.68 40-yard dash at Florida State's Pro Day in March, Toafili is one of five players in program history with a 70+ yard rushing touchdown and a 70+ yard receiving touchdown.
The 6-foot-0, 196-pound running back totaled 340 carries for 1,895 yards and 15 touchdowns with the Seminoles. He added 92 catches for 905 yards and four more scores.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
RB Jashaun Corbin - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
RB Cam Akers - New Orleans Saints
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
