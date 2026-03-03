Kyler Murray Next Team Odds: Jets Favored to Sign Former Cardinals Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have informed quarterback Kyler Murray that they plan on releasing him on the first day of the league year, which falls on next Wednesday.

Kyler Murray played seven seasons with the Cardinals after being selected by them with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019, and followed that up with two Pro Bowl seasons in 2020 and 2021. Unfortunately, poor play and injuries kept him from repeating that level of success in the years after.

With the Cardinals, Murray accumulated a record of 38-48-1, while averaging 232. passing yards per game for 121 touchdowns and 60 interceptions.

With him set to become an unrestricted free agent, DraftKings Sportsbook has released odds for which team will sign the Heisman Trophy winner.

Kyler Murray Next Team Odds

Jets +100

Vikings +190

Dolphins +300

Falcons +450

Browns +450

Colts +850

Steelers +1200

The New York Jets are the betting favorites to be the team to sign Murray this offseason. At +100 odds, they have an implied probability of 50% of signing the former Cardinal.

Murray to the Jets would make a ton of sense. New York has the No. 2 pick in next month's draft, but with Dante Moore and Trinidad Chambliss opting to return to school for another year, there's no viable option at quarterback to use the No. 2 pick on. That means the only remaining move for the Jets would be to take a chance on a veteran for a year. If it works out, great; if it doesn't, they'll likely have another high draft pick in a great quarterback class.

The Vikings at +190 and the Dolphins at +300 are next on the list. J.J. McCarthy may not be the guy in Minnesota, which could lead the Vikings to consider signing Murray, especially considering they have pieces at other positions to be a playoff team. If McCarthy doesn't develop this offseason, having Murray as a second option could be a great fallback plan. Meanwhile, the Dolphins may look at Murray as a starter if they're ready to move on from Tua Tagovailoa.

The Falcons and Browns are in similar situations. Both teams have young quarterbacks who are on a short leash heading into the 2026 season. Then there's the Colts and the Steelers, who both have veteran quarterbacks on their roster, and they'll want to bring in someone to compete against them for the starting role.

Murray hasn't looked great the past few years, but he has the talent and the past success to warrant getting another shot somewhere else, especially given the success of Sam Darnold, winning a Super Bowl after being labelled a bust by the rest of the league.

