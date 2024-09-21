Houston Texans Will Likely Start Former FSU Football Star This Weekend
Houston Texans running back and former Florida State star Cam Akers is slated to get the starting nod this weekend when the Texans face off against the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday. The news comes after both running back Joe Mixon was labeled "doubtful," and Dameon Pierce was ruled out for the contest.
The Texans travel to Minneapolis, Minnesota, for an undefeated showdown at 1:00 p.m. The news allows Akers to go up against his former team after joining Houston last season. Akers had 32 yards on seven carries last week against the Chicago Bears and will see an increased workload with both Mixon and Pierce sidelined.
Akers was drafted in the second round by the Los Angeles Rams in 2020 but has since battled injuries that have limited his production on the field. He was traded to the Vikings after nearly reaching the 1,000-yard mark with 903 yards in 2022 and played six games for the Vikings before reinjuring his Achilles. Houston picked him up in September of last year, and this Sunday, all eyes will be on him to get the ground game going to take the pressure off quarterback C.J. Stroud.
During his time in Tallahassee, Akers averaged 958 yards a season which placed him third in program history totaling 2,874 yards from scrimmage with 26 touchdowns. He was the third Seminole in Florida State history to have multiple 1,000-yard seasons joining the likes of FSU greats Dalvin Cook and Warrick Dunn.
The 5'10'' 217-pound Clinton, MS native was a part of the Rams' Super Bowl LVI team and has a career total of 1613 yards with 11 scores during his time in the NFL.
