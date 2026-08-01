Indianapolis Colts Bringing In Former Florida State Running Back

Training camp is underway across the NFL, and nearly 30 former Florida State Seminoles are part of the action.

Some of those familiar names have already established themselves, while others are fighting to earn roster spots or practice squad opportunities.

READ MORE: FSU Football's Micahi Danzy Working To Become Complete Offensive Weapon

A rookie out of FSU is the newest addition to the pool.

Former FSU RB Signs With Colts

Apr 20, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Roydell Williams (24) runs the ball during the Spring Showcase at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

On Friday, former Florida State running back Roydell Williams signed with the Indianapolis Colts, according to Just Win Management. The Colts announced the signing a short time later.

Indianapolis had an open roster spot following recent transactions, opening up a spot for Williams in the running back room, alongside star Jonathan Taylor, DJ Giddens, Ulysses Bentley IV, Seth McGowan, and Anderson Castle.

Outside of Taylor, everyone else is relatively unproven. Giddens has less than 100 career yards, Bentley IV only has one career carry, and McGowan and Castle are rookies. McGowan was a seventh-round pick, while Castle was signed as an undrafted free agent after a tryout.

Former FSU RB Roydell Williams has signed with the Indianapolis Colts, per Just Win Management. — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) July 31, 2026

Depending on his performance, there is an opportunity for Williams to stick around. It's not out of the realm of possibility that he could play his way onto the practice squad, considering his experience at Florida State and Alabama.

Williams dealt with injuries for much of his two seasons in Tallahassee. His biggest moment at Florida State came in the 2025 season opener. Williams racked up 15 carries for 46 yards, including a conversion on 4th and 1 on the Seminoles' upset-sealing drive.

A four-star prospect in the 2020 class, Williams spent his first four years at Alabama. He won a national championship and made it to the College Football Playoff three times with the Crimson Tide.

During his six seasons at the college level, Williams totaled 275 rushes for 1,264 yards and 13 touchdowns. He added 28 receptions for 217 yards and 2 more scores.

Williams went undrafted in April but participated in rookie minicamps with the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers.

The Colts open their slate of preseason games against the New England Patriots on August 13.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams (29)?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Atlanta Falcons

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Ryan Fitzgerald - Carolina Panthers

OL Jeremiah Byers - Cleveland Browns

OLB Jared Verse - Cleveland Browns

DL Derrick Nnadi - Indianapolis Colts

RB Roydell Williams - Indianapolis Colts

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DB Kevin Knowles - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

QB DJ Uiagalelei - Los Angeles Chargers

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

OL Jacob Rizy - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

DL Darrell Jackson Jr. - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

TE Jaheim Bell - Pittsburgh Steelers

DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Pittsburgh Steelers

OL Bobby Hart - Seattle Seahawks

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

OLB Jermaine Johnson - Tennessee Titans

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