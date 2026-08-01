Indianapolis Colts Bringing In Former Florida State Running Back
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Training camp is underway across the NFL, and nearly 30 former Florida State Seminoles are part of the action.
Some of those familiar names have already established themselves, while others are fighting to earn roster spots or practice squad opportunities.
READ MORE: FSU Football's Micahi Danzy Working To Become Complete Offensive Weapon
A rookie out of FSU is the newest addition to the pool.
Former FSU RB Signs With Colts
On Friday, former Florida State running back Roydell Williams signed with the Indianapolis Colts, according to Just Win Management. The Colts announced the signing a short time later.
Indianapolis had an open roster spot following recent transactions, opening up a spot for Williams in the running back room, alongside star Jonathan Taylor, DJ Giddens, Ulysses Bentley IV, Seth McGowan, and Anderson Castle.
Outside of Taylor, everyone else is relatively unproven. Giddens has less than 100 career yards, Bentley IV only has one career carry, and McGowan and Castle are rookies. McGowan was a seventh-round pick, while Castle was signed as an undrafted free agent after a tryout.
Depending on his performance, there is an opportunity for Williams to stick around. It's not out of the realm of possibility that he could play his way onto the practice squad, considering his experience at Florida State and Alabama.
Williams dealt with injuries for much of his two seasons in Tallahassee. His biggest moment at Florida State came in the 2025 season opener. Williams racked up 15 carries for 46 yards, including a conversion on 4th and 1 on the Seminoles' upset-sealing drive.
A four-star prospect in the 2020 class, Williams spent his first four years at Alabama. He won a national championship and made it to the College Football Playoff three times with the Crimson Tide.
During his six seasons at the college level, Williams totaled 275 rushes for 1,264 yards and 13 touchdowns. He added 28 receptions for 217 yards and 2 more scores.
Williams went undrafted in April but participated in rookie minicamps with the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers.
The Colts open their slate of preseason games against the New England Patriots on August 13.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams (29)?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Ryan Fitzgerald - Carolina Panthers
OL Jeremiah Byers - Cleveland Browns
OLB Jared Verse - Cleveland Browns
DL Derrick Nnadi - Indianapolis Colts
RB Roydell Williams - Indianapolis Colts
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Kevin Knowles - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
QB DJ Uiagalelei - Los Angeles Chargers
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
OL Jacob Rizy - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
DL Darrell Jackson Jr. - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
TE Jaheim Bell - Pittsburgh Steelers
DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Pittsburgh Steelers
OL Bobby Hart - Seattle Seahawks
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
OLB Jermaine Johnson - Tennessee Titans
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG