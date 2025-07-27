Jalen Ramsey introduces himself to Steelers fans, Aaron Rodgers with huge play
The Pittsburgh Steelers made several moves in the offseason, including the acquisition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers on a one-year, $13.6 million deal, as head coach Mike Tomlin attempts to lead the team to another playoff run in 2025.
There could be a worse situation than having a Super Bowl and a four-time NFL MVP under center in black and gold, but another card the 17-year head coach has up his sleeve is cornerback and former Florida State star Jalen Ramsey.
The Steelers signed the three-time All-Pro in a trade deal with the Miami Dolphins, and Rodgers quickly found out why he is one of the top players at his position in the league.
In a pass intended for tight end Jonnu Smith, Rodgers faked a handoff and lost Ramsey in coverage, making the first interception for the Smyrna, Tennessee native easy pickings.
READ MORE: 3 breakout players to watch for FSU football in 2025 season
The Steelers landed both Ramsey and Smith in a trade with the Dolphins that sent free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to Miami. Talks about the amount of gas that the 30-year-old veteran had in the tank will quickly starting to vanish as he continues to make those types of plays with ease.
There have been discussions about where Ramsey will line up in Tomlin's new defensive scheme, but it is clear that he will be on the field in some capacity.
"We're going to start him regardless," Tomlin said of what role he will play. "Where we move him around and things really depends on what offenses are doing. Make no mistake, those top three corners: Jalen Ramsey, Slay, and Joey Porter Jr., they're going to be on the field, and I don't care what offenses come out in. They're coverage people."
With talent and experience stacked on both sides of the ball, Pittsburgh’s retooled roster looks ready to make some serious noise in 2025.
READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles football projected to face Group of Five opponent in bowl forecast
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok