3 breakout players to watch for FSU football in 2025 season
Fall camp is swiftly approaching for Florida State with the Seminoles set to open their slate of practices on Wednesday, July 30. The next couple of weeks are going to be extremely important as head coach Mike Norvell tries to put his team in a position to respond from one of the most disappointing campaigns in program history.
There have been plenty of changes to right the wrongs. It won't be long until we see if Norvell and the Seminoles made the correct decisions.
The roster is littered with new faces, many who are projected starters at Florida State in 2025. At the same time, there are some talented players back in garnet and gold with the potential to make a big impact on the outcome of the season.
These are three players who could breakout for Florida State this fall.
1. Jaylin Lucas, Running Back
Florida State had aspirations for redshirt junior running back Jaylin Lucas to contribute on offense and garner a large role on special teams last season. Sporting plenty of speed and athleticism, there was a hope that he would help the team create big plays.
That didn't happen after Lucas went down with a season-ending leg injury in the second game, ending his season with two rushes for 13 yards, three catches for 39 yards, and two kickoff returns for 36 yards.
Lucas recovered in time to participate in spring practice and was a player who earned consistent praise from head coach Mike Norvell. He's only a season removed from a 2023 campaign where he rushed 67 times for 275 yards and two touchdowns, caught 34 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns, and returned 22 kickoffs for 572 yards and another score.
The Louisiana native was named the 2022 Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year and a first-team all-conference selection after leading the country with two kickoff returns as a true freshman.
One key question is where Lucas will fit into the Seminoles' rotation. Florida State is returning redshirt senior Roydell Williams, redshirt junior Caziah Holmes, redshirt sophomore Samuel Singleton Jr., and sophomore Kam Davis along with adding Oklahoma transfer Gavin Sawchuk and top-100 recruit Ousmane Kromah into the room.
Lucas does have versatility going in his favor as he can contribute at multiple positions on offense with the ability to make an impact in the backfield and in the slot.
2. Omar Graham Jr., Linebacker
The 2024 campaign got off to a dismal start for redshirt junior linebacker Omar Graham Jr. Early in the year, Graham Jr. struggled between the lines while playing through an injury. However, by the end of the season, he was arguably one of the most improved players on the team.
Graham Jr. finished with eight starts in his ten appearances, totaling 37 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, and three pass deflections.
This offseason, Graham Jr. has bulked up to nearly 240 pounds. His experience over the years will be vital for the Seminoles in the middle of the defense. Graham Jr. projects to be a starter alongside senior Elijah Herring and redshirt senior Stefon Thompson.
2. Earl Little Jr., Safety/Edwin Joseph, Safety
This might be cheating slightly but Florida State has a pair of projected starters in the back end who have set themselves up for productive seasons.
A former five-star recruit, redshirt junior Earl Little Jr. began his college career at Alabama. After transferring to Florida State last season, there was hope that Little Jr. would begin to blossom into the top prospect he was coming out of high school.
Things didn't go exactly as planned as Little Jr. was on the field for fewer than 20 defensive snaps in nine of his 12 appearances. He switched from nickel to safety during the middle of the season. Little Jr. did make an impact in other ways, earning the nod as FSU's Special Teams Newcomer of the Year.
Little Jr. stuck around in Tallahassee this offseason and it paid off in a big way. He's bulked up his frame and gained confidence between the lines. That's allowed him to take on a leadership role for the Seminoles, evidenced by the Florida native being one of four players to represent the program at the ACC Kickoff a few days ago.
All signs point to Little Jr. realizing his potential this fall.
Speaking of budding defenders, redshirt sophomore Edwin Joseph is chomping at the bit to see more playing time in 2025. A shoulder injury derailed his first year at Florida State but he saw time as a reserve last season, totaling 13 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two pass deflections, one interception, and a blocked kick.
Joseph brings an edge to the field that can fire up a stadium as he isn't afraid to lay the wood. He's athletic, physical, and unafraid.
Going into his third season with the Seminoles, Joseph is ready to enter the starting lineup and begin making a name for himself.
