Jameis Winston Breaks Cleveland Browns Record in Loss to Denver Broncos
Former Florida State star Jameis Winston set another record in his football career on Monday Night Football when he surpassed Josh McCowen for passing yards in a single game in Cleveland franchise history. McCown had the most passing yards for the Browns in a game, with 457 yards against the Baltimore Ravens on October 11, 2015.
Winston surpassed the record on a 14-yard completion to wide receiver Elijah Moore late in the fourth quarter against the Broncos, bumping him up to 460 on the night.
Winston and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy had a field day against the Denver Broncos in the 41-32 loss, with Winston throwing for 497 yards and four touchdowns. Against his former team, Jeudy ended the night with 235 yards through the air and a score.
The Browns have seen a turnaround under Winston after starting quarterback Deshaun Watson went down with an injury, defeating the Ravens, Saints, and Steelers before falling to the Broncos. Despite his record-setting game, he threw two pick-sixes and an interception, which undoubtedly changed the outcome of the game.
Cleveland picked up Winston in free agency on a one-year deal and he has outperformed Watson thus far. Turnovers, however, continue to haunt the Hueytown, AL native and ultimately cost them a chance at victory as Broncos linebacker Cody Barton picked him off in the red zone as the seconds dwindled.
Cleveland moved to 3-9 on the season with the loss, and the Denver Broncos moved to 8-5. Wiston and the Browns' next matchup is against the Steelers next Sunday at 1:00 p.m.
