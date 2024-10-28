Jameis Winston Leads Cleveland Browns To Upset Victory In First Start
10-year NFL veteran quarterback and Florida State legend Jameis Winston turned heads in a good way on Sunday and filled Huntington Bank Stadium with an eruption of cheers after finding Cedrick Tillman stretched out in the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown in the final minute, leading the Browns to a 29-24 upset over the Baltimore Ravens.
Winston completed 27 of 41 passes for 334 yards, throwing three touchdowns with no interceptions in his first start in Cleveland, filling in for an injured Deshaun Watson. Winston hadn't started a game since 2022, and it seemed to be what he needed after once leading the league in interceptions. Snapping the Ravens' five-game winning streak as 8.5-point underdogs marked a pivotal moment in Winston's revival, ending the Browns' five-game losing streak and securing their first home victory after three losses in the process.
READ MORE: Keon Coleman Scores Ridiculous One-Handed Touchdown In Buffalo's Blowout Win
"We fought. We gave everything that we could possibly give. Thank you for the offensive line. Thank you for the defensive line for winning the trenches," Winston said after the game. "And thank you to the Browns fans for coming out and standing up and helping us get a victory here at home."
The game-winning touchdown was Tillman's second from Winston, marking the first time the Browns have crossed the 20-point mark all season. It was also the first time a Cleveland quarterback passed for 200+ yards in a game this year.
The Browns are set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov 3, with a kickoff time of 1 p.m. eastern. Another win on the Browns record could be the start of a new Winston era in Cleveland.
READ MORE: Florida State Releases Nine 'Notes To Know' For ACC Game Against North Carolina
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• 19 Notes Regarding Florida State's Sizable Loss To Rival Miami
• Full Comments From Mike Norvell Following Florida State's Defeat To Miami
• FSU Fans, Former Players React to First Loss to Miami In Four Years