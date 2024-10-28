Keon Coleman Scores Ridiculous One-Handed Touchdown In Buffalo's Blowout Win
When the Buffalo Bills traded for veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper a few weeks ago, it provided some intrigue regarding the role of rookie second-round pick Keon Coleman. However, instead of the move limiting Coleman's production, it's only opened up a bigger door for the former Florida State star to showcase his playmaking ability.
Coleman came down with one of the catches of the week in Buffalo's blowout win against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon. With the Bills driving in the first quarter, quarterback Josh Allen tossed a fade to the end zone and Coleman did the rest, leaping into the air and snagging a ball with one hand with Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen all over him.
Woolen is 6-foot-4 and one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL. It didn't matter as Coleman overpowered him for the touchdown and let him know about it after the play. The score put the Bills on top and they never looked back.
In the win, Coleman caught five passes for 70 yards and a touchdown. The performance came after a career day last weekend where he hauled in four catches for 125 yards. Coleman appears to be fostering a chemistry with his franchise quarterback and it's paying off in a big way for Buffalo's offense.
Coleman leads the Bills with 21 catches for 396 yards and three touchdowns. He's sixth in the NFL and first among rookies in yards per reception (18.9).
The Louisiana native began his college career at Michigan State before transferring to Florida State in 2023. He made a massive impact during his lone year with the Seminoles, earning three all-conference honors while catching 50 passes for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns. Buffalo selected him with the No. 33 overall pick in April.
