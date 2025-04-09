Nole Gameday

Kansas City Chiefs make major announcement on former FSU football standout

The Chiefs add NFL experience to their defensive line.

Tommy Mire

Sep 15, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs defense got a little more depth after signing former Florida State standout defensive end Janarius Robinson on Tuesday.

Robinson, a former fourth-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2021 NFL Draft, appeared in 10 games in 2024 but has been limited by injuries.

The 6'5'' 265-pound Panama City, Florida native recently had a stint with the Las Vegas Raiders over the last two years. It is reported that he will be signing on to a one-year deal in the "Paris of the Plains" as the Chiefs are looking to replace defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton, and Robinson provides NFL experience over the risk of taking a rooking in the upcoming NFL Draft.

He was waived ahead of the 2022 season and later joined the Vikings' practice squad, followed by a short stint with the Philadelphia Eagles. After being waived by the Eagles, he signed with the Raiders' practice squad and was eventually promoted to the active roster on a two-year, $1.85 million deal. In 2024, he played in 10 games for the Raiders, recording five total tackles and half a sack.

Robinson recently served a three-game suspension without pay due to violating the NFL's substance abuse policy and a strong start in Kansas City could be the resurgence his career needs.

He racked up 19 tackles-for-loss, eight sacks, three pass deflections, and two forced fumbles during his five years with the Seminoles. He also led the team in sacks as a senior.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

