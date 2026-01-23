FSU Football Defender Stuns With Measurements at East-West Shrine Bowl

The annual East-West Shrine Bowl is set to kick off its 2026 edition on Tuesday, January 27, at 7:00 p.m. The game will feature all-star players from across the country heading to Frisco, Texas, to work out with NFL scouts and showcase their skill set ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Two former Florida State players received invites, and alongside 6-foot-7, 346-pound offensive lineman Michah Pettus, one other Seminole drew awe for his raw physical traits.

Florida State DT Darrell Jackson, Jr. Wows with Physical Traits

Nov 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr (6) sacks North Carolina Tarheels quarterback Jacolby Criswell (12) in the second quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images | Robert Myers-Imagn Images

Jackson Jr. was an anchoring point for FSU's defensive line during the three seasons he spent in Tallahassee, Florida. His physical attributes placed him in the top 10 percent across nearly all of the categories in which he was measured. Standing at 6-foot-5 and 1/8, the Havana, Florida native weighed in at 328 pounds with 11-inch hands and a 35-inch wingspan.

FSU DT Darrell Jackson Jr.'s official @ShrineBowl measurements:



HT: 6-5 1/8 (92nd percentile)

WT: 328 lbs. (89th percentile)

Hand: 11" (97th percentile)

Arms: 35" (94th percentile)



*deep inhale*

SHEEEEEEEEEEEEEESH — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 22, 2026

Jackson Jr. tallied 45 tackles and one sack during his final season, earning All-ACC honorable mention recognition.

Over his five-year collegiate career, he amassed 127 tackles, 7.5 sacks, two pass breakups, and one forced fumble. Jackson Jr. began his career at Maryland in 2021 before transferring to Miami in 2022, then transferring to Florida State ahead of the 2023 season. He earned back-to-back All-ACC honorable mentions in 2024 and 2025.

His first year at Florida State was dampened by the NCAA, which required Jackson Jr. to sit out 13 games of FSU's 2023 ACC Championship season. His first appearance in Garnet and Gold was in Florida State's loss to Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

Of all the seniors moving on from the program, his sheer size makes him a prime contender to head to the next level. He earned an overall PFF defensive grade of 74.4, with run and pass rush grades of 81.3 and 58.5. He also earned a tackling grade of 73.9 in 2025.

