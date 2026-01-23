Former FSU Player Draws Backlash After Questioning Loyalty on Instagram

The 2026 NCAA Transfer Portal kicked up a hornet's nest in the college football world as teams across the country navigated the new era of loose NIL and transfer regulations. The Florida State Seminoles weren't left unscathed over the two-week window, but did find success in retaining and obtaining pieces at a few position groups.

One of those positions was on the offensive line, where the Seminoles took the biggest hit due to all five starters exhausting collegiate eligibility. FSU added Chimdia Nwaiwu, Xavier Chaplin, Paul Bowling, and Nate Pabst into the mix through the transfer portal and managed to hang on to one player who coaches believe will be in the starting rotation this season.

Florida State offensive lineman Andre Otto recently made a post on Instagram detailing his commitment to the Seminoles. The Key West, Florida, native will be entering his fourth season in Garnet and Gold. He appeared in 12 games last season, helping produce the nation's No. 9 offense, leading the ACC in both total and rushing offense.

However, his outspoken loyalty drew some criticism from players who are no longer listed on the roster. Former one-and-done defensive lineman transfer James Williams left a three-word sentence questioning Otto's commitment.

"Are you sure?" Williams wrote.

After OL Andre Otto posted on Instagram reaffirming his loyalty to Florida State, former FSU DE James Williams commented on the post…



“Are you sure?” pic.twitter.com/RU03gSb6Jh — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) January 22, 2026

Williams' Comments Create Fan Backlash

While most of the reactions to Otto's post were positive, drawing praise from former FSU players like Chris Casher, the response to Williams' comments drew heavy scrutiny. From comments questioning his character to others questioning his playing ability, the FSU faithful did not take it easy on Williams.

"Soft, dude. Glad you are gone." One fan wrote. "James showed zero effort this year and then walks away showing zero class." Added another.

Williams appeared in 11 games in 2025, totaling 19 tackles, three for a loss, and 1.5 sacks after transferring in from Nebraska. He was subject to significant criticism throughout last season. He generated 23 quarterback pressures but also posted a 28.6% missed tackle rate, according to PFF.

“Somehow this is greater career suicide than his play on the field,” another fan posted. “Good Lord, James Williams is even losing contain on Instagram posts,” a different fan said.

The 6'6'', 259 pound defensive lineman is currently commited to Oklahoma State as a three-star transfer prospect.

