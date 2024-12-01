LA Chargers' Derwin James Snags Game-Winning Interception Against Atlanta Falcons
The Los Angeles Chargers and the Atlanta Falcons faced off on Sunday, December 1, in a low-scoring matchup that saw the Falcons trying to rally late from a four-point deficit to win the game. Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins threw four interceptions in the game. One gave the Chargers the lead that went for six and the final went to former Florida State star Derwin James, Jr. to seal the victory in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
On a 4th and 12, Cousins tried to find wide receiver Drake London with a throw over the middle with less than a minute left in the game. James was able to jump the route and go airborne as he snagged the interception with an impressive play on the ball. The turnover squeezed out any hope for the Falcons and brought another victory home to LA.
The three-time Pro Bowler was drafted by the Chargers in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, with the No. 17 pick overall. Sunday’s interception was the first in 2024 for James and the ninth of his career. Before the matchup, he had 65 tackles, three for a loss, and 2.5 sacks in 2024.
The Chargers moved to 8-4 on the season with the 17-14 win and sit second in the AFC West behind the Kansas City Chiefs who they are set to face on December 8, at 7:20 p.m.
