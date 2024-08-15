Miami Dolphins Sign Former Florida State Standout Defensive Tackle
Training camp is trudging on with only a few weeks until the 2024 NFL season gets underway.
On Wednesday, the Miami Dolphins added a former Florida State standout to their roster just days before their second preseason game. The team announced that it has agreed to terms with second-year defensive tackle Robert Cooper.
Cooper has been searching for another opportunity in the NFL for much of the past year. He landed with the Seattle Seahawks after going undrafted in 2023 but ended up being released in training camp. Cooper also had a brief stint with the Philadelphia Eagles. He actually participated in Florida State's Pro Day leading up to the most recent draft to get himself back on the radar for professional scouts.
It will likely be an uphill battle for Cooper to make Miami's 53-man roster. He's one of ten defensive tackles competing for jobs with the Dolphins this fall. Cooper will get a chance to make his first impression when the team takes on the Washington Commanders on Saturday.
The Georgia native spent five years at Florida State under former head coach Willie Taggart and current head coach Mike Norvell. Cooper was limited by injuries during his final couple of years with the program, even battling back by a shoulder surgery that hindered him early in his professional career.
Cooper was a back-to-back All-ACC honorable mention to conclude his college career. He totaled 132 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three pass deflections, and a fumble recovery in 57 appearances, with 41 starts in Tallahassee. Cooper was honored with FSU's Bobby Bowden Leadership Award following the 2022 season. He had five games of 5+ tackles during his five years at Florida State, including a career-high eight tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack in a victory against Syracuse in 2019.
