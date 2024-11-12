NFL Pro Bowler Shows Major Respect To Former FSU Star Jared Verse
The Los Angeles Rams lost their fifth game of the 2024 season on Monday night, falling to the Miami Dolphins 23-15 in SoFi Stadium. There was at least one positive to take out of the defeat as former Florida State star and rookie first-round pick Jared Verse continued his ascension in the NFL.
Verse set up LA's first score of the evening with a big hit on Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa that resulted in a fumble which he promptly recovered. The strip-sack placed the Rams inside the Dolphin 40 and they ended up connecting on a field goal to cut the deficit to 10-3.
By the end of the game, Verse had finished with four tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. A six-time NFL Pro Bowler on the opposite sideline recognized Verse's performance and made it a point to show him respect when the action wrapped up.
Miami veteran defensive tackle Calais Campbell sought out Verse and looked to be giving him props along with some words of advice. If there's anyone to learn from, it's Campbell, who is in his 17th year in the league. He's made Pro Bowls with the Arizona Cardinals (2014-15), Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-19), and Baltimore Ravens (2020) along with being named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2019. Campbell has totaled 893 tackles, 182 tackles for loss, 107.5 sacks, and three defensive touchdowns during his career.
Verse spent two productive years in Tallahassee after beginning his college career in the FCS at Albany. He recorded 89 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and three pass deflections in garnet and gold. Verse was a back-to-back First-Team All-ACC selection, an All-American, a two-time FSU Defensive MVP, and a Bobby Bowden Leadership Award recipient.
The performance at Florida State along with a dominant combine showing led to the Los Angeles Rams selecting Verse at No. 19 overall during the NFL Draft in April. To this point, he's recorded 37 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one pass deflection through nine games.
