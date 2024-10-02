Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign Former Florida State Standout To Practice Squad
Former Florida State stars have been making plays across the NFL early in the 2024 season and another name may soon be added to the mix.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they were signing former Seminole linebacker Kalen DeLoach to their practice squad. DeLoach previously landed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent and went through the preseason with the team before being released in August.
In two preseason appearances, DeLoach totaled five tackles and two stops on special teams. He earned praise for his performance in practice while working with the 1s and 2s. A groin injury limited him down the stretch of camp but it appears he's healthy enough to start getting back to action.
The Buccaneers are dealing with an extended absence in their linebacker room after SirVocea Dennis went down in Tampa Bay's win against Philadelphia on Sunday. Dennis was placed on injured reserve and the team promoted Antonio Grier to the active roster, creating space for DeLoach on the practice squad.
The Georgia native is coming off a noteworthy career at Florida State where he totaled 212 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two interceptions, 11 pass deflections, and a defensive touchdown.
DeLoach was a crucial leader on the field and in the locker room as he helped guide the Seminoles to back-to-back double-digit win seasons during his final two years with the program. DeLoach was named a second-team All-ACC selection in 2023 as Florida State took home its first ACC Championship in nine years.
