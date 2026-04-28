Two More Former Florida State Seminoles Earn NFL Rookie Minicamp Invites

The Florida State Seminoles produced a lone selection during the 2026 NFL Draft, marking the fourth time in seven years that the program had a single player picked.

Prior to 2020, Florida State only had one such occurrence dating back to 1988.

READ MORE: Two WR Targets Spurn Florida State Seminoles Football With Commitments Elsewhere

Regardless, multiple former Seminoles will get an opportunity to stick at the professional level. Two more players were added to the list on Monday.

Micah Pettus, Mason Arnold Pick Up Rookie Minicamp Invites From NFL Teams

Micah Pettus/Twitter

The latest Seminoles to earn a shot are offensive tackle Micah Pettus and long snapper Mason Arnold. Both players garnered rookie minicamp invitations, with Pettus heading to the Kansas City Chiefs, while Arnold is making his way to the Buffalo Bills.

Depending on how the pair performs at minicamp, there's a possibility they will be signed to the 90-man roster. Teams are allowed to have more players under contract during the offseason.

Pettus transferred to Florida State in 2025 after beginning his college career at Ole Miss. He started 11 games at right tackle as the Seminoles fielded one of the top offenses in the ACC. Pettus was listed at 6-foot-7, 349 pounds during the season, but he noticeably slimmed down ahead of Pro Day.

The veteran offensive lineman started 40 games over the last four years. Following his lone season at FSU, Pettus was named the team's Offensive Newcomer of the Year and was honored with the Bill McGrotha Award.

Arnold served as Florida State's starting longsnapper for the past two seasons, including a 2024 campaign where he worked with the All-American duo of kicker Ryan Fitzgerald and punter Alex Mastromanno. He was the Seminoles' Special Teams MVP and Don Powell Award recipient last fall.

A fifth-year senior, Arnold spent two seasons at Ohio State before transferred to FSU in 2023. He was the Buckeyes' longsnapper for the final six games of the 2022 season, including an appearance in the College Football Playoff semifinals against Georgia.

Florida State's 2026 Draft Class:

Darrell Jackson Jr., Defensive Tackle, New York Jets (4th Round, No. 103 overall)

Squirrel White, Wide Receiver, Chicago Bears (undrafted)

Jerry Wilson, Cornerback, Los Angeles Chargers (undrafted)

Jacob Rizy, Offensive Lineman, New England Patriots (undrafted)

Tommy Castellanos, Wide Receiver (undrafted) *Invited to Rookie Minicamp by the Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins

Roydell Williams, Running Back (undrafted) *Invited to Rookie Minicamp by the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers

Micah Pettus, Offensive Lineman (undrafted) *Invited to Rookie Minicamp by the Kansas City Chiefs

Mason Arnold, Longsnapper (undrafted) *Invited to Rookie Minicamp by the Buffalo Bills

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