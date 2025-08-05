Why former FSU star is primed for big season with Arizona Cardinals
Former Florida State star running back and Arizona Cardinal Trey Benson etched his name in the record books during his two seasons in Tallahassee, Florida. He became the first player to have an 80-yard touchdown rush and 80-yard touchdown catch, while tying the program benchmark of three 80-yard touchdowns, and his 23 scores ranked him No. 11 on FSU's all-time list.
Benson is now out west with the Arizona Cardinals after being drafted in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He played in 13 games, rushing for 291 yards and a score in his rookie season, and now his teammates are seeing the next step for the Greeneville, Mississippi native.
Cardinals two-time Pro Bowl running back James Conner is already starting to see the return on investment, so to speak, and has high expectations for Benson as he enters his second year in the NFL.
Former FSU Running Back Trey Benson Expected to Make Big Jump with Cardinals
"He's gonna play a lot this year," Conner said. "He just comes to work and is super talented. You don't gotta tell him too much. He's just a guy that loves football, and he's just growing every single day. He'll just be fine and will be ready to roll this year."
Benson's work ethic helped propel the Seminoles during their 2023 ACC Championship run, and his three-touchdown performance against Florida sealed FSU's undefeated regular season. It's no surprise that his football traits are now translating to the next level.
"Just competing and making plays," Connor continued. "Making routine plays routinely. When the ball comes to him, he's catching it, showing his hands off, showing his speed off, and doing everything he put on tape in college. He's doing that this year."
If his trajectory continues, it won’t be long before Benson’s college heroics are matched, or even surpassed, on Sundays.
The Cardinals are slated to face the Kansas City Chiefs this preseason on August 9 at 8:00 p.m.
READ MORE: Florida State athlete to get rare two-way opportunity in fall camp
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok