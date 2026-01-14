Contract terms and salary info for FSU football's front office hires

Florida State revamped its front office this offseason in an effort to improve a crucial part of the program that was lacking in recent years. The Seminoles brought in John Garrett from Duke as Deputy AD/GM of Player Personnel and hired Taylor Edwards from Miami as Director of Football and Player Acquisition, with both hires being announced on January 1.

Garrett and Edwards haven't wasted any time diving into FSU's transfer portal efforts.

READ MORE: FSU football hit again as former top recruit exits for transfer portal

"I am excited to return to Florida State University and to work closely with Michael Alford, Coach Norvell, and the rest of the Florida State football staff," Garrett said in a release. "We will lead a collaborative effort to build a football team with the right kind of student-athletes that will consistently compete for championships. We will build a team that will make everyone associated with Florida State University proud to be a Seminole. Go Noles!"

"I'm extremely excited for this opportunity to join Florida State football and this wonderful staff led by Coach Norvell," Edwards said in a release. "I'm thankful for this next chapter at such a storied program with strong, aligned leadership throughout. We all share an eagerness to get started building the next winning team at Florida State."

On Tuesday, the university fulfilled a records request submitted by NoleGameday, providing Garrett and Edwards' Letters of Understanding. Garrett's agreement was signed on December 27, while Edwards inked his a day earlier on December 26.

Information On John Garrett's Contract

Garrett's contract will span three years and he will be tied to Florida State through the 2028 season.

The first year of the deal began on his official start date, which wasn't specified in the LOI, and lasts through January 31, 2027. The second year will begin on February 1, 2027, and end on January 31, 2028, while the third and final year begins on February 1, 2028, and ends on January 31, 2029.

According to the terms of his contract with FSU, Garrett will be paid $575K during the first year of his deal, $600K in the second year, and $625K in the third year, an average salary of $600K. Former GM Darrick Yray made $300K which was on the lower end in the ACC.

That means Garrett will make roughly $575K in 2026-27 and $600K in 2027-28, and $625K in 2028-29.

If Garrett terminates his employment before December 31, 2026, he will owe 100% of his gross annual compensation multiplied by the number of years and any fraction remaining in the contract term.

That will fall to 50% of his gross annual compensation multiplied by the number of years or any fraction remaining in the contract term if Garrett terminates his employment between January 1, 2027, and the conclusion of contract year two.

Garrett will owe 25% of his gross annual compensation multiplied by the number of years or fraction remaining in the contract term if he terminates his employment between January 1, 2028, and the conclusion of the third year of his deal.

If Florida State terminates Garrett's agreement without cause, the university will pay the employee liquidated damages, in an amount equal to 75% of the total annual compensation remaining on the otherwise unexpired total term.

Florida State will provide Garrett with a vehicle allowance of up to $800 per month, four tickets to regular-season football contests, two tickets to FSU regular-season home sporting events based on availability, and a cell phone. The Seminoles will also provide a Nike Elite Allotment of $1250. Garrett will be eligible for performance incentives consistent with the department policy for football staff.

Garrett is receiving a $25,000 signing bonus that will cover relocation expenses and related costs. He will pay all applicable taxes on all taxable compensation and income, including but not limited to annual compensation, allowances, and bonuses; complimentary tickets; extra room at ACC/NCAA tournament games; ACC/NCAA gifts; and athletic department gifts.

Information On Taylor Edwards' Contract

Edwards' contract will span two years and he will be tied to Florida State through the 2027 season.

The first year of the deal began on his official start date, which wasn't specified in the LOI, and lasts through January 31, 2027. The second and final year will begin on February 1, 2027, and end on January 31, 2028.

According to the terms of his contract with FSU, Edwards will be paid $400K during the first year of his deal and $450K in the second year.

That means Edwards will make roughly $400K in 2026-27 and $450K in 2027-28.

If Edwards terminates his employment before December 31, 2026, he will owe 100% of his gross annual compensation multiplied by the number of years and any fraction remaining in the contract term.

Edwards will owe 25% of his gross annual compensation multiplied by the number of years or fraction remaining in the contract term if he terminates his employment between January 1, 2027, and the conclusion of the second year of his deal.

If Florida State terminates Edwards' agreement without cause, the university will pay the employee liquidated damages, in an amount equal to 75% of the total annual compensation remaining on the otherwise unexpired total term.

Florida State will provide Edwards with a vehicle allowance of up to $650 per month, four tickets to regular-season football contests, two tickets to FSU regular-season home sporting events based on availability, and a cell phone. The Seminoles will also provide a Nike Elite Allotment of $1250. Edwards will be eligible for performance incentives consistent with the department policy for football staff.

Edwards is receiving a $25,000 signing bonus that will cover relocation expenses and related costs. He will pay all applicable taxes on all taxable compensation and income, including but not limited to annual compensation, allowances, and bonuses; complimentary tickets; extra room at ACC/NCAA tournament games; ACC/NCAA gifts; and athletic department gifts.

READ MORE: FSU football adds third transfer to offensive line

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News