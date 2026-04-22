Florida State's New Top QB Target Reopens Recruitment

The Florida State Seminoles are quickly running out of options at quarterback in the 2027 class.

Since the beginning of April, the coaching staff has seen a trio of prized options commit elsewhere with four-star Israel Abrams (Miami), four-star Jake Nawrot (Kentucky), and four-star Andre Adams (Colorado) going off the board.

READ MORE: FSU Football Names Starting Quarterback Ahead Of 2026 Season

The recruiting woes don't appear to be coming to a close. Four-star Wonderful Monds IV is the lone blue-chip signal-caller that Florida State remains in the mix for. However, Monds IV is trending to Notre Dame coming out of a visit to South Bend.

That has the Seminoles beginning to turn to a new top option who recently reopened his search for a college program to call home.

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty Decommits From UCF

Logan Flaherty, the quarterback of Port Charlotte eludes a Dunbar defender during a game at Dunbar on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. Port Charlotte won. | Andrew West/The News-Press/USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Tuesday, three-star quarterback Logan Flaherty announced his decommitment from UCF. Flaherty has explored his options since the beginning of the year and now makes it official.

According to 247Sports' Zach Blostein, Florida State, Rutgers, Georgia Tech, Illinois, South Florida, and Memphis are among the contenders to land Flaherty.

I want to thank Coach Milton and the rest of the UCF Football staff, but after a lot of thought and prayer I will be officially opening up my recruitment. Where’s home 🏡 ‼️@ZBlostein247 @247Sports @TomLoy247 @ChadSimmons_ @SageHansard @PortCharlotteFB @RealNews102 @Andrew_Ivins pic.twitter.com/fHYIi8sDvl — Logan Flaherty (@Lflahertyqb17) April 21, 2026

Flaherty has ties to the Seminoles as both of his parents graduated from Florida State. He was in town back in March to watch one of the spring practices and meet with the coaching staff.

Quarterbacks coach Austin Tucker may want to watch Flaherty throw at a summer camp before going all in. With that being said, the Seminoles don't really have the luxury of patience at this stage. The market is drying up, and it's time to find what you can or risk walking away with nothing.

During his junior season at Port Charlotte High School, Flaherty completed 178/293 passes for 2,636 yards with 27 touchdowns to seven interceptions. He added 140 carries for 595 yards and 11 more scores.

Flaherty led his team to an 11-3 record and an appearance in the state semifinals. He threw for 250+ yards in four outings, including a season-high 22/33 passing for 279 yards with three touchdowns and zero turnovers in a 24-21 victory against Sebring High School.

The 6-foot-2, 183-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 710 overall prospect, the No. 39 QB, and the No. 67 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 29 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2026 Season?

Ashton Daniels, Redshirt Senior

Dean DeNobile, Redshirt Senior

Michael Grant, Redshirt Junior

Malachi Marshall, Junior

Kevin Sperry, Redshirt Freshman

Jaden O'Neal, Freshman

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