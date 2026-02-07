Blue-Chip Commitment Schedules Official Visit to FSU Football

With the Early Signing Period and National Signing Day in the rearview mirror, the focus on the recruiting trail has fully shifted to the 2027 class.

While it's still extremely early in the cycle, Florida State already holds five verbal commitments. The Seminoles will be looking to build around that nucleus moving into the offseason. They've already seen some promising returns from running backs coach Kam Martin and EDGEs coach Nick Williams.

Along with adding recruits to #Tribe27, Florida State will also have to fight to keep a few of its current pledges, including four-star safety Mekhi Williams.

FSU DB Commit Schedules Summer Official Visit

Mekhi Williams/Twitte

According to his social media, Williams has scheduled an official visit to Florida State. The trip will take place this summer from June 5-7.

This is big for the Seminoles as Williams is still fielding interest from other programs. He's already set up official visits to Maryland and Miami. Plus, Florida, Auburn, and USF are turning up the heat.

Williams is Florida State's longest-standing commitment in the class, joining the fold on March 3, 2026. At the same time, there have been some changes since Williams' initial decision as Florida State fired defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. and replaced him with cornerbacks coach Blue Adams.

It'll be important to do whatever it takes to keep Williams in the fold.

During his junior season at Lennard High School, Williams totaled 33 tackles, four pass deflections, and two interceptions.

The 6-foot-2.5, 160-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 129 overall prospect, the No. 14 S, and the No. 14 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to 247Sports.

Information On Florida State's 2027 class

Florida State holds five verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 11 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

