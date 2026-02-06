Florida State Adds Seven More Players on National Signing Day

Florida State has flipped its roster throughout the offseason, and the work isn't quite over just yet. The Seminoles have utilized every avenue at their disposal - high school recruiting, junior college, and the transfer portal - to find the right fits after two years worth forgetting.

Wednesday marked the traditional National Signing Day around the country. Though Florida State bulked up in December and early January, there was still some room to make a few more additions to the program.

READ MORE: Florida State Suffers Decommitment From 12-Touchdown Wide Receiver

The majority of the players to sign this week will join the Seminoles essentially as preferred walk-ons. That's an area head coach Mike Norvell and FSU have had success with, previously bringing in familiar names such as running back Treshaun Ward, running back CJ Campbell, and tight end Wyatt Rector over the years.

Let's take a look at some of the incoming additions for the Seminoles.

— Keenen Jeune, Wide Receiver

A local product out of Florida High, Jeune had his most productive season as a senior, catching 46 passes for 759 yards and five touchdowns. He was named first-team all-district after helping the Seminoles to the playoffs.

Jeune chose to stay in Tallahassee despite offers from St. Thomas University and Southeastern University.

— Tony Bland, Wide Receiver

Bland reported offers from Western Michigan, Toledo, UMass, UT Martin, and Rhode Island.

During his senior season at Berkeley Prep, Bland caught 18 passes for 386 yards and three touchdowns. He added 18 tackles, two pass deflections, and an interception on defense as his team qualified for the playoffs.

— Drew Hardwick, Tight End

Hardwick was a starter for a Cambridge High School team that went 9-3 and made the postseason. He caught 27 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns as a senior, totaling six touchdowns during his prep career.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end caught nine passes for 123 yards and a touchdown in his final game of the season.

— OL Donald Akhibi, Offensive Lineman

Akhibi flipped from Western Illinois to Florida State on National Signing Day. He had just committed to the Roughnecks about 12 hours earlier, but the Seminoles made a late push to get him in the door.

Standing at 6-foot-7, 265 pounds, Akhibi held interest from programs such as Florida Atlantic, Georgia State, FIU, Albany, and Eastern Kentucky, among others.

— Christian Collins-Murray, Defensive End

Collins-Murray was extremely productive for Boca Ciega High School, totaling 146 tackles, 41 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one pass deflection over the past two years. He was named first-team all-county as a senior, racking up 23 tackles for loss and nine sacks.

The 6-foot-3, 223-pound defender decided to walk-on at Florida State over multiple D2 scholarships.

— Trenton Rogers, Linebacker

Rogers is another local prospect, spending his prep career at Godby High School. During his senior season, he recorded 71 tackles, seven tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one pass deflection.

The Tallahassee native will have a chip on his shoulder when he takes the field with his hometown team.

— Darin Townsend, Defensive Back

Townsend actually announced his decision to join Florida State on Monday. He chose the Seminoles over Howard, Monmouth, and Southeastern, among others.

As a senior at Largo High School, Townsend totaled 39 tackles, three tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, ten pass deflections, and three interceptions, including two he returned for touchdowns. Townsend added 12 catches for 102 yards on offense. He earned first-team all-district honors.

READ MORE: 3 takeaways as FSU Basketball Controls Stanford, Wins Back-to-Back ACC Games

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News