Florida State fans have something to be thankful for on Thanksgiving, with the program bringing in Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann as its next head coach. There's a lot of hope and belief that Schumann is the right pick to get the Seminoles back on track.

Unfortunately, the last head coach didn't do a great job as a recruiter. With the Early Signing Period less than a week away, Florida State is on track to sign its worst recruiting class of the modern era.

READ MORE: Buccaneers Coach Todd Bowles Applauds FSU Football's Hire Of Glenn Schumann

#Tribe27 took another hit with the Seminoles going through a major transition.

Four-Star RB Jayden Miles Flips From FSU To Missouri

On Thursday, four-star running back Jayden Miles announced that he was flipping his commitment from Florida State to Missouri. Miles was in Columbia for an official visit last weekend. The Tigers pushed hard to get their foot in the door.

This isn't necessarily a big surprise. Miles has been keeping his options open while the Seminoles struggled throughout the 2026 season. Following Mike Norvell's firing, and the growing likelihood that Kam Martin won't be back with the program, Miles chose to go with pre-existing relationships at Missouri.

LSU was another school trying to flip Miles from Florida State. If anything, it's more of a shock that Missouri pulled him in, as the in-state Tigers seemed like they were starting to view Miles as a priority.

The 6-foot-2, 203-pound running back is regarded as the No. 402 overall prospect, the No. 27 RB, and the No. 12 recruit in Louisiana in the 2027 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

This won't be a big hit for Florida State next year if the program is able to bring back Ousmane Kromah, Samuel Singleton Jr., and Amari Thomas.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

With Miles moving on, Florida State is down to 13 verbal commitments in #Tribe27. The class falls from No. 58 to No. 71 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Four-Star WR Sean Green

Three-Star JUCO OL David Giwa

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly

Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Jernard Albright

Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III

Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa

Four-Star DB Ta'Shawn Poole

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

K Vance Fones

Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2026 Season?

Tre Wisner, Senior

Samuel Singleton Jr., Senior

Zay Parks, Junior

Ousmane Kromah, Sophomore

Gavin Markey, Sophomore

Amari Thomas, Freshman

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