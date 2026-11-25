The Florida State Seminoles are in an odd spot leading up to the Early Signing Period. Florida State holds 14 commitments in #Tribe27, but none of those players were recruited to Tallahassee by new head coach Glenn Schumann.

Either way, with time not on their side, the Seminoles are expected to try and retain most of their current class.

READ MORE: New Era: FSU Football Hires Georgia DC Glenn Schumann As Head Coach

With changes underway across the program, that may be easier said than done.

Four-Star FSU RB Commit Could Flip To SEC

Jayden Miles | Jayden Miles/Twitter

Four-star running back Jayden Miles committed to Florida State in June over Ohio State, LSU, Auburn, Kentucky, and Texas Tech.

However, Miles has kept his options open, as it was evident that the Seminoles could fire Mike Norvell after a poor start to 2026. LSU and Missouri are two programs that are pushing to flip him from Florida State.

Miles officially visited both schools earlier this month, taking in LSU's loss to Alabama, and Missouri's victory over Kentucky.

Had A Great visit this weekend at Mizzou thanks for having me!! pic.twitter.com/TAFDB0XHps — Jayden Miles (@JayMiles5__) November 23, 2026

It's worth noting that Miles is from Louisiana and grew up rooting for the Tigers. If LSU is open to taking Miles in its class, and it seems like the coaching staff is, it might be tough to keep him in the fold.

LSU does already hold commitments from two running backs: four-star Trey Martin and four-star David Segarra.

Miles is the lone pledge at the position in FSU's class. However, early snaps will be sparse if Ousmane Kromah, Samuel Singleton Jr., and Amari Thomas are back in garnet and gold.

Another aspect to consider is that Kam Martin, the coach who recruited him to Florida State, may not return to the program.

One way or another, we should have an answer in the next week.

The 6-foot-2, 203-pound running back is regarded as the No. 402 overall prospect, the No. 27 RB, and the No. 12 recruit in Louisiana in the 2027 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds 14 verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 58 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Four-Star RB Jayden Miles

Four-Star WR Sean Green

Three-Star JUCO OL David Giwa

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly

Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Jernard Albright

Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III

Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa

Four-Star DB Ta'Shawn Poole

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

K Vance Fones

Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2026 Season?

Tre Wisner, Senior

Samuel Singleton Jr., Senior

Zay Parks, Junior

Ousmane Kromah, Sophomore

Gavin Markey, Sophomore

Amari Thomas, Freshman

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