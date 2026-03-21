Blue-Chip Recruit Eliminates FSU Football From Contention
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Recruiting never takes a day off, and Florida State has stayed busy on the recruiting trail since the calendar flipped to 2026.
From dropping new offers, visiting recruits around the country, and hosting prospects in Tallahassee, there hasn't been any shortage of action for the Seminoles.
READ MORE: Early Buzz Building Around FSU Football's Newest Running Ba
Florida State has only landed one verbal commitment in the last four months but the changes to the coaching staff provide optimism that #Tribe27 will begin to find its footing in the near future.
The Seminoles are still looking for a running back to add to the class. After a recent decision, FSU will have to reshuffle its board at the position.
Four-Star RB Eliminates Florida State From Recruitment
Earlier this week, four-star running back Nigel Newkirk announced he was trimming his recruitment down to six.
Florida State offered Newkirk in December of 2024, and he was on campus for a junior day earlier this year. He was expected to take an official visit this summer.
It appears that the trip will no longer happen as Newkirk eliminated the Seminoles in favor of Miami, Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, Michigan, and USC.
During his junior season at Gainesville High School, Newkirk rushed 184 times for 1,496 yards and 19 touchdowns while catching 12 passes for 128 yards and another score. Newkirk compiled 100+ rushing yards in nine different games.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pound running back is regarded as the No. 194 overall prospect, the No. 11 RB, and the No. 22 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Florida State is pursuing other ballcarriers such as four-star Jayden Miles, four-star Brayden Tyson, four-star Ty Keys, three-star Marquis Fennell, and three-star Brennen Lacey.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds five verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 19 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2026 Season?
Tre Wisner, Senior
Samuel Singleton Jr., Redshirt Junior
Gemari Sands, Redshirt Junior
Zay Parks, Redshirt Sophomore
Ousmane Kromah, Sophomore
Amari Thomas, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG