Blue-Chip Wide Receiver Backs Off Commitment To Florida State
Florida State is beginning to see a mass exodus from its 2025 class after a disappointing start to the season.
On Tuesday evening, four-star wide receiver Malik Clark announced he was backing off his pledge to the Seminoles. Clark had been committed to FSU since late July after choosing the program over South Carolina, North Carolina, and NC State.
READ MORE: Mike Norvell Provides An Update On Injury To Florida State's Starting Quarterback
The South Carolina is the third blue-chip prospect to decommit from Florida State since the season kicked off. Following losses to Georgia Tech and Boston College, four-star defensive tackle Myron Charles flipped to Texas while four-star defensive end Javion Hilson re-opened his recruitment.
Considering how the season has gone to this point, Clark will likely not be the last recruit to move on from the Seminoles.
Clark is off to a fast start to his senior season, catching 31 passes for 375 yards and three touchdowns. He's coming off a junior year where he caught 46 passes for 800 yards and nine touchdowns. Clark also competes in track and field where he placed third in the South Carolina 5A 100-meter finals with a 10.62-second time. He won the 5A Upper State title with a personal-best 10.55 100-meter dash.
The 6-foot-2.5, 183-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 212 overall prospect, the No. 24 WR, and the No. 3 recruit in South Carolina in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
With the decommitment of Clark, Florida State's recruiting class drops from No. 29 to No. 35 in the country. The Seminoles hold 11 verbal pledges, including four-star wide receiver CJ Wiley and four-star wide receiver Daylan McCutcheon. Both recruits are being pursued by some of the top programs in college football.
READ MORE: FSU Star Safety Reportedly Missed Memphis Loss Due To July DUI Arrest
