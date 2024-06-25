BREAKING: Four-Star Wide Receiver CJ Wiley Chooses FSU Football Over Georgia Bulldogs
A surprise on the recruiting trail is nice every now and then, especially with Florida State picking up momentum in its 2025 class as the summer progresses.
On Tuesday afternoon, four-star wide receiver CJ Wiley announced his decision between Florida State, Georgia, and LSU. After exploring his options throughout June, Wiley shocked the masses by choosing the Seminoles over the in-state Bulldogs. He's the second pledge for the program in two days.
This is a welcome surprise for Florida State, who got the last crack at Wiley after hosting him for an official visit over the weekend. He's the first wide receiver to publicly join #Tribe25 with head coach Mike Norvell flexing his muscles against Kirby Smart.
Wiley is coming off a productive junior season where he caught 68 passes for 1,473 yards and 14 touchdowns for Milton High School. The team went 13-2 and won the Georgia 7A State Championship against Walton High School.
The 6-foot-4, 195-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 136 overall prospect, the No. 15 WR, and the No. 19 recruit in Georgia in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
Other names to know at wide receiver in the class include five-star Kaliq Lockett, four-star Vernell Brown, four-star Daylan McCutcheon, four-star Malik Clark, four-star Dallas Wilson (Oregon), and three-star Joshua Moore.
The Seminoles also netted a commitment from top-100 defensive lineman Kevin Wynn to begin the week. They hold six pledges in #Tribe25 which now ranks No. 63 in the country with more additions to come.
