BREAKING: FSU Football Adds To Top 2026 Class With Commitment Of Three-Star Defensive Back Tedarius Hughes
The majority of the attention this summer is rightfully on Florida State's 2025 class but the program is also building something special in the upcoming recruiting cycle. There is still plenty of time until pen meets paper as #Tribe26 currently ranks No. 1 in the country.
The Seminoles got even better on July 4 with the addition of another talented prospect into the fold. On Thursday evening, rising junior and three-star defensive back, Tedarius Hughes, announced his commitment to Florida State over Louisville and Syracuse.
Hughes picked up an offer from FSU in April with defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr., senior analyst Greg Moss, and defensive analyst Philip Simpson all involved in his recruitment. He was in Tallahassee last month to compete in the Elite Camp and it appears that the coaching staff liked what they saw.
The Florida native is coming off a sophomore season for South Dade High School where he totaled 15 tackles, and four interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. It's still early in Hughes' prep career but he's already got exceptional length, solid awareness pre-snap, and elite ball skills.
With the addition of Hughes, Florida State holds five commitments in its 2026 class. Four-star quarterback Brady Smigiel, four-star athlete Darryon Williams, four-star wide receiver Efrem White, and four-star Darryll Bell III are also pledged to the Seminoles.
The 6-foot-2, 170-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 374 overall prospect, the No. 32 S, and the No. 64 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
