FSU Football Projected To Play In Three Of ACC's Five Best Games In 2024
The Florida State Seminoles are one of the more intriguing teams to follow rolling into the 2024 college football season. After Mike Norvell led the program to a 13-0 season before an unjust College Football Playoff snub, the Seminoles have a potential breakout team on their hands.
Because of this, the new-look Florida State squad can really impress and assert themselves during the 2024 campaign.
ESPN recently broke down the ACC ahead of the college football season, which included a look at the five best conference games. Florida State was a part of the five games on three separate occasions with matchups against SMU, Clemson, and Miami highlighted.
The first one listed by ESPN was SMU, which comes on Sept. 28, the first of any of the "best games" listed.
"SMU wasn't exactly blessed with a set of dynamite home games in its first year as a power-conference team since 1995. Visits from Pitt, Boston College and California might not move the needle a ton, but this one's huge. It will tell us if Rhett Lashlee's Mustangs are indeed capable of making a run in their first ACC season," ESPN wrote.
For SMU, they get the opportunity to host the reigning ACC Champions who are also projected to win the conference title once again. It will be no easy task for the Mustangs, and the Seminoles will be able to go assert dominance against a new conference opponent early in the eason.
The next contest with Florida State included is a home game against Clemson In October, a contest which went wire-to-wire a season ago. Not only that, but ESPN pulled a unique statistic to prove the weight and value of the contest.
"Of the last 12 times these teams have met, the winner went on to win the ACC 11 times. Seems like this one's relatively big," ESPN wrote.
The recent rivalry allows for some quite entertaining games, and with it coming in Tallahassee, the Seminoles will be looking to fend off a squad looking for a bounce-back season.
Lastly, Florida State heading to Miami to take on the Hurricanes was listed as the "streaky rivalry" that will feature some high-profile talents and two elite transfer quarterbacks.
"What a streaky rivalry game this has been. Miami won nine of 11 showdowns from 1985-94, then FSU won five straight, then Miami won six straight, then FSU won 10 of 12, then Miami won four in a row, and now FSU has won three in a row," ESPN continued.
Each of the listed contests seem to be favorable for Florida State, which projects to have its third-straight double-digit win season. With an expanded playoff field, it's hard to imagine the Seminoles don't have an incredible season in the ACC before eventually playing for a shot at the national title.
