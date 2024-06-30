Former FSU Basketball Star Plans to Sign Massive $90 Million Deal to Stay With Chicago Bulls
Former Seminoles are raking in the money this offseason. After Scottie Barnes signed his extension with the Toronto Raptors that could be worth $270 million last week, all eyes were on Patrick Williams in free agency to see what he would do.
The Chicago Bulls decided not to let Williams hit restricted free agency, re-signing the 22-year-old to a 5-year deal worth $90 million, as Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported. This is under the $22 million average per year that Williams was seeking last offseason, but it is still a good contract for someone whose best basketball is likely still ahead of him.
Many thought the Bulls would let Williams walk as they enter yet another reset stage. DeMar DeRozan doesn't plan on re-signing, they traded away Alex Caruso for a younger Josh Giddey, and have been trying to unload Zach LaVine's massive contract to another team, but no one has bit on that yet. With Williams still being young and him being their current front office's first-ever draft pick, they likely didn't want to lose him for nothing.
If he had hit restricted free agency, the Bulls could've matched any offer he received, but his agent likely sent out feelers to see what his market could be and felt the Bulls were the best offer he could get. The Bulls are hoping Williams makes a similar leap that Coby White took last season after signing his extension. Williams has averaged 9.7 PPG and 4.2 RPG for his career thus far.
With this contract, former Seminoles who played under Leonard Hamilton have signed NBA contracts worth over $801 million. If Scottie Barnes doesn't make an All-NBA or All-Defensive team this season, he won't get the full value of his deal, and it would bring the total down to $756 million.
Patrick Williams spent one season at FSU, the 2019-20 season, averaging 9.2 PPG and 4.0 RPG as a freshman. He declared for the 2020 NBA Draft and was selected 4th overall by Chicago.
