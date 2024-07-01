BREAKING: FSU Football Continues Recruiting Run With Pledge Of Four-Star Cornerback Zae Thomas Over Clemson Tigers
Florida State is surging at the right time on the recruiting trail. After not picking up a pledge in their 2025 class since January, the Seminoles are quickly gaining ground and building one of the top hauls in the country.
On Sunday evening, four-star cornerback Gregory Xavier Thomas announced his commitment to Florida State over Clemson. Thomas is the fifth recruit to join #Tribe25 in just the past seven days.
The Florida native has been one of the top targets on the board regardless of position for quite some time. The Seminoles offered him in the summer last year and hosted him on campus multiple times over the past six months, including an official visit last weekend. The long-term relationship with head coach Mike Norvell and multiple members of the staff was enough to convince Thomas to don garnet and gold rather than take his talents to Clemson.
READ MORE: Four-Star Tight End Chase Loftin Commits To FSU Football Over Texas A&M, Nebraska, And Missouri
Plus, it didn't hurt that defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. used to be the head coach for American Heritage High School, the prep program that Thomas stars for.
“Me and the coaches, we focus more on less football stuff, just really building a connection on the visit. We had a lot of talks today, just about life, so it was good,” Thomas said to NoleGameday previously. “I’m coming here to play football, but I’m gonna be living here, just wherever I go it’s whatever coach I’m the most comfortable with. Just off the field, that’s what’s the most important to me.”
The Tigers recently joined Thomas's recruitment in April but quickly became a legitimate contender for the blue-chip defensive back. It was clear that Clemson was a true threat after the program became the only other school he officially visited outside of Florida State.
Thomas is coming off a junior season where he totaled 19 tackles, one tackle for loss, and two interceptions while helping guide his team to the playoff semi-finals. He also runs track in high school where he's recorded an 11.56 100-meter dash.
The long and lengthy defensive back could play multiple positions at the college level but he's expected to start off at cornerback. Thomas is oozing with potential that Surtain Sr. and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller can tap into. His physicality and ability to move will give him an opportunity to compete for early playing time in Tallahassee.
With the addition of Thomas, Florida State now holds nine verbal pledges in #Tribe25. The haul moves from No. 44 to No. 34 in the country. The Seminoles have jumped nearly 40 spots in the rankings in less than a week.
Thomas is the first defensive back to join the class but the program is still pursuing recruits such as four-star Ben Hanks Jr., four-star Jaboree Antoine, four-star Onis Konanbanny, four-star Jordan Young, four-star Ladarian Clardy, four-star Bryce Fitzgerald, four-star Tony Williams (UCF), four-star JaDon Blair, three-star Max Redmon, and three-star Jett White (Maryland).
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 190 overall prospect, the No. 17 S, and the No. 23 recruit in Florida in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
READ MORE: Crucial Tight End Target Puts FSU Football In Top-Two Alongside SEC Program
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Four-Star Quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. Locks Down Recruitment With FSU Football
• Former FSU Football Star Keon Coleman Launches New Customizable Shoes With Nike
• Off-Field Recruiting Staff Member Is No Longer With FSU Football
• Former FSU Football Defender And Son Of Seminole Legend Transfers Out Of Tallahassee