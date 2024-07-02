Elite Linebacker Chooses Arkansas Over FSU Football, Georgia Bulldogs, And Florida Gators
Recruiting is full of surprises, both good and bad.
Florida State was at the wrong end of a shocking decision on Tuesday evening when four-star linebacker Tavion Wallace committed to Arkansas over the Seminoles, Georgia, and Florida. This was pretty unexpected as the Bulldogs and Gators, along with FSU, were expected to be the top contenders to land Wallace.
Wallace took official visits to all four of his contenders throughout the last few weeks. He's been a familiar face at Florida State since the beginning of the new year and a recruit the program has pursued dating back to a scholarship offer in March of 2023.
This is a big loss for Florida State as Wallace was the top uncommitted linebacker on the recruiting board. The program recently missed out on four-star Zaydrius Rainey-Sale (Washington) and Gavin Nix (Miami) on Monday but is still trying to flip four-star TJ Alford (Ohio State).
READ MORE: Tallahassee's Top Recruit Spurns FSU Football To Stick With Florida Gators
The Georgia native is coming off a junior season where he totaled 58 tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and three pass deflections while guiding Wayne County High School to a playoff appearance. He also runs track where he's posted a 10.61 100-meter and 22.44 200-meter. Wallace is the younger brother of former Kentucky Star and current Carolina Panthers linebacker, Trevin Wallace.
The 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 36 overall prospect, the No. 3 LB, and the No. 8 recruit in Georgia in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State has nine verbal commitments in #Tribe25 which ranks No. 36 in the country.
READ MORE: Former FSU Football Star Braden Fiske Talks 'Big Surprise' After Being Drafted by LA Rams
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Continues Recruiting Run With Pledge Of Four-Star DB Zae Thomas Over Clemson
• Four-Star Quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. Locks Down Recruitment With FSU Football
• Former FSU Football Star Keon Coleman Launches New Customizable Shoes With Nike
• Former FSU Basketball Star Plans to Sign Massive $90 Million Deal to Stay With Chicago Bulls