Clemson Tigers Pull Elite Tallahassee Recruit Away From FSU Football
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Florida State ended its recruiting drought earlier this week, but that was just a single positive in what has been a sea of negatives since the spring began.
The Seminoles are struggling to fill out their #Tribe27 class, and the coaching staff isn't in the running for many blue-chip prospects. For a brand as proud as Florida State, mediocrity in any facet is unacceptable.
READ MORE: Florida State Firmly in Mix as Top Local RB Nears Decision
What's even more embarrassing is that Florida State can't even count on keeping local prospects home anymore.
One of the top wide receivers in the 2027 class lives about 15 minutes from campus. Instead of sticking around in Tallahassee, the talented recruit is headed to a rival program.
Four-Star WR From Tallahassee Picks Clemson Over FSU
On Wednesday, four-star wide receiver Jamarin Simmons announced his commitment to Clemson over Florida State, Auburn, and Tennessee.
Considering Simmons is right in the Seminoles' backyard, this doesn't reflect well on head coach Mike Norvell, especially considering the current state of Florida State.
FSU wasn't necessarily late to the party. Simmons picked up an offer from the Seminoles nearly two years ago and has visited multiple times, including a pair of trips this year.
Either way, to lose an elite recruit with this type of proximity to campus is more than disappointing. The misery only grows as Simmon won't be playing just anywhere; he'll become a rival of Florida State for the next few years.
During his junior season at Godby High School, Simmons caught 59 passes for 932 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also threw a touchdown and rushed for a score. Simmons contributed on defense as well, totaling 25 tackles, one tackle for loss, six pass deflections, and three interceptions.
Simmons recorded 100+ receiving yards in three games, including a season-high nine catches for 193 yards and three touchdowns in a 43-36 loss to Florida State University School on September 1.
The 5-foot-11, 165-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 106 overall prospect, the No. 18 WR, and the No. 12 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
With Simmons off the board, Florida State will turn its focus to four-star Sean Green, three-star Cam Wade, three-star Arnold Mugerwa, three-star Majay Thompson, and three-star Antwan Lockett.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 39 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2026 Season?
Duce Robinson, Senior
Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Sophomore
Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore
Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Redshirt Freshman
Teriq Mallory, Redshirt Freshman
Devin Carter, Freshman
Jasen Lopez, Freshman
EJ White, Freshman
Darryon Williams, Freshman
Brandon Bennett, Freshman
Jonah Winston, Freshman
Tony Bland, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG