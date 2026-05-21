Clemson Tigers Pull Elite Tallahassee Recruit Away From FSU Football

Florida State ended its recruiting drought earlier this week, but that was just a single positive in what has been a sea of negatives since the spring began.

The Seminoles are struggling to fill out their #Tribe27 class, and the coaching staff isn't in the running for many blue-chip prospects. For a brand as proud as Florida State, mediocrity in any facet is unacceptable.

READ MORE: Florida State Firmly in Mix as Top Local RB Nears Decision

What's even more embarrassing is that Florida State can't even count on keeping local prospects home anymore.

One of the top wide receivers in the 2027 class lives about 15 minutes from campus. Instead of sticking around in Tallahassee, the talented recruit is headed to a rival program.

Four-Star WR From Tallahassee Picks Clemson Over FSU

On Wednesday, four-star wide receiver Jamarin Simmons announced his commitment to Clemson over Florida State, Auburn, and Tennessee.

Considering Simmons is right in the Seminoles' backyard, this doesn't reflect well on head coach Mike Norvell, especially considering the current state of Florida State.

FSU wasn't necessarily late to the party. Simmons picked up an offer from the Seminoles nearly two years ago and has visited multiple times, including a pair of trips this year.

Either way, to lose an elite recruit with this type of proximity to campus is more than disappointing. The misery only grows as Simmon won't be playing just anywhere; he'll become a rival of Florida State for the next few years.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Jamarin Simmons has Committed to Clemson, he tells me for @Rivals



The 5’11 170 WR chose the Tigers over Florida, Florida State, Auburn, and Tennessee



“All In 🐅”https://t.co/uClubea7gf pic.twitter.com/ebVVZH4XUN — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 20, 2026

During his junior season at Godby High School, Simmons caught 59 passes for 932 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also threw a touchdown and rushed for a score. Simmons contributed on defense as well, totaling 25 tackles, one tackle for loss, six pass deflections, and three interceptions.

Simmons recorded 100+ receiving yards in three games, including a season-high nine catches for 193 yards and three touchdowns in a 43-36 loss to Florida State University School on September 1.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 106 overall prospect, the No. 18 WR, and the No. 12 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

With Simmons off the board, Florida State will turn its focus to four-star Sean Green, three-star Cam Wade, three-star Arnold Mugerwa, three-star Majay Thompson, and three-star Antwan Lockett.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 39 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2026 Season?

Duce Robinson, Senior

Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore

Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Redshirt Freshman

Teriq Mallory, Redshirt Freshman

Devin Carter, Freshman

Jasen Lopez, Freshman

EJ White, Freshman

Darryon Williams, Freshman

Brandon Bennett, Freshman

Jonah Winston, Freshman

Tony Bland, Freshman

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