Florida State Firmly in Mix as Top Local RB Nears Decision

The Florida State Seminoles are hopeful that they're on the verge of a big summer.

For the most part, head coach Mike Norvell and his coaching staff have done the bulk of their work on the recruiting trail from May to August. There's a similar plan ahead with a ton of recruits scheduled to officially visit Tallahassee over the next five weeks.

READ MORE: Florida State Finally Lands Quarterback For #Tribe27 Recruiting Class

New running backs coach Kam Martin is still searching for his first pledge from the prep level since being hired by Florida State earlier this year.

It might not be much longer until Martin hits a homerun.

Three-Star RB Marquis Fennell Sets Decision With Florida State In The Hunt

Marquis Fennell/Twitter

Three-star running back Marquis Fennell has developed into one of Florida State's top running back targets since picking up an offer in January.

With a trio of official visits still to go, Fennell is already thinking about a decision. The rising senior has informed NoleGameday that he plans to announce a commitment on Thursday, June 25.

That will be a few weeks after he wraps up his trips to Florida State, Stanford, and Georgia Tech. He's already seen Colorado at this stage.

The Seminoles are in a good position for the versatile athlete. Fennell has made it to campus three times this year, including a pair of visits in March. Martin is leading the charge in this recruitment.

Fennell has the potential to play multiple positions at the college level, whether that's in the backfield or the slot.

During his junior season at Valdosta High School, Fennell rushed 181 times for 1,480 yards and 23 touchdowns while catching 53 passes for 764 yards and ten more scores. He also returned kickoffs and punts.

Fennell rushed for 100+ yards in nine of his 14 appearances. He recorded a season-high 24 times for 196 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-26 victory against Brookwood High School on November 21.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound running back is regarded as the No. 605 overall prospect, the No. 45 ATH, and the No. 72 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 39 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2026 Season?

Tre Wisner, Senior

Samuel Singleton Jr., Redshirt Junior

Gemari Sands, Redshirt Junior

Zay Parks, Redshirt Sophomore

Ousmane Kromah, Sophomore

Amari Thomas, Freshman

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