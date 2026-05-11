Cornerback Target Chooses Fellow ACC Progam Over Florida State Seminoles Football

The Florida State Seminoles have found themselves on the wrong end of multiple recruiting announcements over the last few weeks.

#Tribe27 has essentially stalled to a halt, swiftly falling from the top-15 to outside of the top-40 in the class rankings. The recruiting board is thinning out, forcing the Seminoles to turn to other options.

READ MORE: Post-Spring Bowl Projection Pits FSU Football Against Big Ten Team

However, this coaching staff is struggling to even land backup options, painting the picture of the tough situation that Florida State finds itself in.

Three-Star Cornerback Chooses Duke Over Florida State

On Sunday evening, three-star cornerback Alex Patton announced his decision.

Patton committed to Duke over Florida State, Missouri, and Oklahoma State. Surprisingly, he made his pledge before his scheduled official visits to all four programs.

The Seminoles offered Patton back in February. He was on campus in April, his first trip to Tallahassee.

Duke won its first ACC Championship in program history last year. Either way, this just shows how far Florida State has fallen.

During his junior season at Aledo High School, Patton recorded 25 tackles, one tackle for loss, 17 pass deflections, and three interceptions, including one that he returned for a touchdown. He added one catch for 35 yards and another score on offense.

Patton totaled at least one pass deflection in ten of his 11 outings. He picked off a pass in three diffrent games.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 598 overall prospect, the No. 61 CB, and the No. 86 recruit in Texas in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Other cornerback recruits to monitor include four-star Tae Walden Jr., three-star Trenton Blaylock, three-star Brandon Leavell, three-star Khamani Estrada, three-star Trezavant Boyd, three-star Kamoni Adams, and three-star Romel Koon.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 41 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?

Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior

Donny Hiebert, Senior

Quindarrius Jones, Senior

KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior

Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior

Karson Hobbs, Junior

Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore

CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore

Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore

Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore

Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore

Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore

Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore

Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman

Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman

Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman

Chauncey Kennon, Freshman

Darryl Bell III, Freshman

Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman

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