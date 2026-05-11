Cornerback Target Chooses Fellow ACC Progam Over Florida State Seminoles Football
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The Florida State Seminoles have found themselves on the wrong end of multiple recruiting announcements over the last few weeks.
#Tribe27 has essentially stalled to a halt, swiftly falling from the top-15 to outside of the top-40 in the class rankings. The recruiting board is thinning out, forcing the Seminoles to turn to other options.
READ MORE: Post-Spring Bowl Projection Pits FSU Football Against Big Ten Team
However, this coaching staff is struggling to even land backup options, painting the picture of the tough situation that Florida State finds itself in.
Three-Star Cornerback Chooses Duke Over Florida State
On Sunday evening, three-star cornerback Alex Patton announced his decision.
Patton committed to Duke over Florida State, Missouri, and Oklahoma State. Surprisingly, he made his pledge before his scheduled official visits to all four programs.
The Seminoles offered Patton back in February. He was on campus in April, his first trip to Tallahassee.
Duke won its first ACC Championship in program history last year. Either way, this just shows how far Florida State has fallen.
During his junior season at Aledo High School, Patton recorded 25 tackles, one tackle for loss, 17 pass deflections, and three interceptions, including one that he returned for a touchdown. He added one catch for 35 yards and another score on offense.
Patton totaled at least one pass deflection in ten of his 11 outings. He picked off a pass in three diffrent games.
The 5-foot-10, 165-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 598 overall prospect, the No. 61 CB, and the No. 86 recruit in Texas in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Other cornerback recruits to monitor include four-star Tae Walden Jr., three-star Trenton Blaylock, three-star Brandon Leavell, three-star Khamani Estrada, three-star Trezavant Boyd, three-star Kamoni Adams, and three-star Romel Koon.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 41 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?
Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior
Donny Hiebert, Senior
Quindarrius Jones, Senior
KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior
Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior
Karson Hobbs, Junior
Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore
CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore
Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore
Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore
Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore
Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore
Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore
Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman
Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman
Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman
Chauncey Kennon, Freshman
Darryl Bell III, Freshman
Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG